Lake City again leads the pack at halfway point of Section 1AA girls golf meet

ROCHESTER — Patience, poise, experience.

The Lake City girls golf team has it all. The Tigers’ lineup could be called an embarrassment of riches, but there’s nothing embarrassing about it.

From two Minnesota Miss Golf candidates — seniors Emma Berge and Brooke Bee — to the defending Section 1AA medalist, Jordana Windhorst Knudsen, and last year’s Class AA state meet runner-up, Ella Matzke, there are no weaknesses. Add in (by label only) fifth and sixth golfers Mattie Mears and Kaitlin Schmidt, and it’s easy to see what the Tigers are in prime position to return to the Class AA state meet and chase the program’s third consecutive state championship.

That group of six was outstanding once again on Tuesday in the opening round of the Section 1AA meet at Northern Hills Golf Course. Though scores were a bit elevated across the board, Lake City players still dominate the top of the leaderboard, with a fair number of standouts from Byron and Red Wing mixed in.

All six of Lake City’s golfers sit in the top 16, including five in the top 10.

And the defending section medalist, Windhorst Knudsen? She’s in that top spot again at the halfway point of this year’s section meet, though this time she shares that position with teammate and fellow junior Matzke.

Round 2 is set to begin Wednesday morning at Northern Hills.

Here’s what to know about the Section 1AA girls golf meet with one round to go:

The leaders

• Lake City is a tough team to beat this time of year. Windhorst Knudsen and Matzke share the top spot at 9-over-par 81, while Berge (a Minnesota State University, Mankato commit) and Bee are tied for fourth with Byron’s Calie Dockter and Red Wing’s Hallie Johnson, at 84. Tigers’ senior Schmidt is tied for 10th (88), while Mears is tied for 16th (91).

Byron's Calie Dockter tees off during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

• The Tigers are going to be tough to catch as a team. Byron hung with them for a good portion of the round, but the second-place Bears are now 25 shots back going into the final 18 holes. Red Wing is next in line, 34 strokes behind the leaders.

Challengers

• Three non-Lake City golfers are within five shots of the lead with one round to go — Red Wing junior Anna Deppe (83) is in third place, just two shots back, while Johnson and Dockter are three shots off the lead. A pair of juniors — PIZM’s Anna Cylkowski and Byron’s Rylee Finney — are six shots back of the leaders after shooting opening round 87s.

St. Charles' Lily Sullivan lines up a putt during the Section 1AA girls golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

• The top five individuals not on the championship team will qualify for state as individuals. As of now, those spots are held by Deppe, Johnson, Dockter, Cylkowski and Finney. Lourdes’ Ellie Leise (88) is one shot out of the fifth and final state-qualifying spot, Stewartville’s Lauren Howe (89) is two shots out of it and three golfers are three shots back: PIZM’s Olivia Cordes, Byron’s Natalie Appel and St. Charles’ Lily Sullivan.

Other highlights

• Red numbers were tough to come by in Round 1. Dockter and Berge made two birdies each. Lewiston-Altura senior Halle McElmury, Cannon Falls eighth-grader Livia Tennessen, Matzke, Windhorst Knudsen and Schmidt made one apiece.

• Leise and Dockter are the two individuals who qualified for state from Section 1AA last year who could go again this year. The other three players who qualified as individuals in 2022 from 1AA were seniors. Lake City’s lineup in the Section 1AA meet is the same as it was a year ago.

Scoreboard

TEAM TOTALS

1. Lake City 330, 2. Byron 355, 3. Red Wing 364, 4. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 367, 5. Caledonia 385, 6. Stewartville 402, 7. Lourdes 404, 8. Chatfield 433, 9. Cannon Falls 434, 10. St. Charles 437, 11. Kasson-Mantorville 442, 12. Lewiston-Altura 443, 13. La Crescent-Hokah 477, 14. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 508.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(Top 20)

1t. Jordana Windhorst Knudsen (LC) 81, 1t. Ella Matzke (LC) 81, 3. Anna Deppe (RW) 83, 4t. Emma Berge (LC) 84, 4t. Hallie Johnson (RW) 84, 4t. Brooke Bee (LC) 84, 4t. Calie Dockter (Byron) 84, 8t. Anna Cylkowski (PIZM) 87, 8t. Rylee Finney (Byron) 87, 10t. Kaitlin Schmidt (LC) 88, 10t. Ellie Leise (Lrds) 88,

12. Lauren Howe (Stew) 89, 13t. Olivia Cordes (PIZM) 90, 13t. Natalie Appel (Byron) 90, 13t. Lily Sullivan (St.C) 90, 16t. Miranda Schroeder (Cal) 91, 16t. Mattie Mears (LC) 91, 16t. Livia Tennessen (CF) 91, 19. Rachel LaVan (CF) 92, 20. Halle McElmury (LA) 93.