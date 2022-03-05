Lake City does it again, headed to girls section final

Lake City pulled off its second upset in the the last five days.

This last one was even bigger than the first, with the Tigers holding off No. 1 seed Goodhue 46-43 Saturday in the Section 1AA semifinals at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

On Tuesday, Lake City beat No. 4 seed Dover-Eyota in overtime.

Lake City (20-8 overall) has a pair of senior stars, guard Natalie Bremer and center Mya Shones. They were solid again on Saturday, but it was some of its lesser-known players who sure came through against Goodhue.

Guard Paige West had a crucial nine points. And then there was Ella Matzke burying a huge 3-pointer with 7 minutes left in regulation, giving Lake City its biggest lead of the game, 41-31.

ADVERTISEMENT

West and Matzke also went a long way in keeping things together with their ballhandling. That was paramount, as the Tigers were facing a Goodhue defense which is delivered full court and had carried the Wildcats to a pair of wins over Lake City earlier in the year.

After being troubled by that pressure in the first half, things came around nicely for those Lake City ballhandlers.

"Natalie and Mya trust us as their supporting guards," said Matzke, a sophomore. "We just stepped up and made plays today. We kept our composure, which is something we'd struggled with with all season. Today, we stayed calm."

That sure didn't go unnoticed by Bremer, Lake City's all-time leading scorer.

"It's unbelievable," said Bremer, who finished with 16 points, 10 of them after halftime, when Lake City led 23-19.

"Some of our players had never stepped up like this before, at least not until this section tournament," Bremer continued. "But now they are hitting their stride, and I am so grateful to be a part of this. It's unreal."

Lake City entered the game as an obvious underdog. Not only had it lost to No. 1 seed Goodhue (26-4 overall and ranked eighth in Class AA) twice this year, but neither contest had been particularly close.

But the Tigers came out with a defensive energy that was intense. And they kept it up all game.

ADVERTISEMENT

That made things tough on Goodhue, which struggled mightily with its shooting all game.

"We did a really good job defensively of contesting their shots," Lake City first-year coach Drew Olinger said. "We were able to then, after we contested their shots, of rebounding. That was one of our better rebounding games all year."

The Wildcats had been a prolific scoring team this season, averaging nearly 70 points per game. A big problem for Goodhue in this section semifinal game wasn't only that its shots weren't connecting, but that its best shooter, sophomore point guard Elisabeth Gadient, got in foul trouble early. She collected her third personal just 5 minutes into the game, then spent the rest of the half on the bench.

That was particularly hard for Goodhue to take as Gadient was one of its few players who was finding her range against Lake City. She had scored nine points in the game's first 5 minutes, then had to sit down.

And with her missing so much action, including a chunk of the second half after drawing her fourth foul with nearly 13 minutes left in regulation, Goodhue never could solves its offensive woes. And Lake City went a long way in making sure of it.

"You've got to make baskets," Goodhue coach Josh Wieme said. "It's basketball, so you have to make baskets. Our defense gave us a chance to have our shooting come around, but it just never did."

Goodhue drew withing two points of Lake City with 3 minutes left in regulation after Gadient hit a pair of free throws. But it never could get all the way over the hump. Lake City was too good and also too composed to ever let it happen.

This story will be updated later today.