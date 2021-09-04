Lake City ends Caledonia's nation-leading win streak at 71

LAKE CITY -- Finally, it has happened.

For the first time since the 2014 state semifinals, Caledonia lost a football game on Friday night. Lake City did the honors, beating the Warriors 30-13 in the Southeast District game which was the opener for both teams.

It ended the Warriors’ nation-leading winning streak of 71 games, ninth best all-time in the United States. It was BOLD that had beaten Caledonia in 2014, 21-0.

Since then, there had been nothing but winning. Until Friday night that is, at Lake City’s place.

"Lake City was more aggressive than us tonight," said Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte, who had been the Warriors coach through all of those 71 wins. "They played downhill and we did not. Lake City did a lot of things well. They attacked the football and played the game the way it's supposed to be played."

Lake City coach Trevor Narum was thrilled with his team's effort. He also had a strong hunch that his Tigers were going to play well.

"Our kids believed in themselves," said Narum, whose team finished 2-4 last season. "They had a different look in their eyes tonight. We played well in all phases of the game, and up front, we were the more physical team. We controlled the line of scrimmage. When you can do that, the game gets a whole lot easier."

Caledonia entered this season with plenty of question marks, particularly when all-around athletic superstar Eli King elected not to play football this year. King had been the Warriors’ starting quarterback in 2020, but incurred a knee injury playing football that later required surgery. King, who has committed to play basketball at Iowa State next year, didn’t want to risk another injury and another lost basketball season. So, he is now concentrating solely on basketball.

Lake City, it turns out, had all the answers on Friday, recording its biggest win in decades.

Caledonia's Fruechte says he will look back on that 71-game winning streak and give thanks. He said it was a community effort and an effort that he believes will continue.

"That streak is humbling, but it shows what our community has done," Fruechte said. "It shows what all of our coaches, all of our players and all of parents have done. If you'd have told time me (in the late 1990s) that we'd (win 71 straight games), I'd have never believed you. But I am proud of the kids who played tonight, too. We've got good kids, and they're going to be OK."

Lake City's defense stood out all game, including Jon Harvey picking off a pair of Caledonia passes. The Tigers had four interceptions overall.

With Lake City leading 23-13 early in the fourth quarter, the Tigers' defense came up big again, with a goal-line stand. Cameron Alvarez sacked Caledonia quarterback Lewis Doyle for a loss of 12 yards. Two plays after that, the Tigers' Kris Ryan burst 57 yards for a touchdown, concluding the night's scoring.

Lake City was paced offensively by quarterback Justin Wohlers. He was terrific, with 164 yards passing and 101 rushing.

Caledonia quarterback Doyle passed for 219 yards, but had the four interceptions.

Lake City 30, Caledonia 13

Caledonia 0 13 0 0 -- 13

Lake City 0 13 10 7 -- 30