Lake City golf coach Randgaard nominated for national award

Lake City girls golf coach Steve Randgaard is in the running for a national award.

The Minnesota State High School Coaches Association has nominated Randgaard for the high school golf National Coach of the Year Award.

Randgaard guided the Lake City girls golf team to its first-ever Class AA state championship last spring. He was nominated for his outstanding coaching, longevity, team’s success, honors received and service to the sport.

He has been coaching at Lake City for the past 35 years and has guided many strong Tigers' teams, who often ran up against powerhouse Red Wing in the section meet. Lake City won the team championship despite having a young team, which included two freshmen in the lineup.

"Neat honor for the old guy," Randgaard said of being nominated.

He is also a finalist for Coach of the Year at the upcoming Rochester Sports Banquet, which will be held on Jan. 17.

———

Mason Madsen, a 2020 Mayo High School grad, has been honored by the University of Cincinnati for his academic accomplishments.

Mason Madsen

Madsen, a sophomore on the men's basketball team, has been named Cincinnati's Scholar Athlete of the Week. Madsen is majoring in psychology and he has a 4.0 grade-point average.

The 6-foot-4 guard is also making an impact for the Bearcats on the court. Madsen has appeared in all 10 of Cincinnati's games this season and made one start. He is averaging 3.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the deep Bearcats squad.

Cincinnati is off to a 7-3 start this season.

———

For the second straight year, Rochester FC has signed the Post Bulletin boys soccer Player of the Year.

After getting Austin standout Henry Tolbert to sign with it last year, Rochester FC inked Rochester Century star Max Comfere on Friday.

Comfere, a 6-foot-2 forward with great speed, finished the 2021 season with 22 goals and four assists. He was named All-State for the second straight season.

Comfere helped lead Century to a 14-3 record. The senior totaled 42 goals and 10 assists over his high school career.

———

Ryan Weinandt, a 2000 graduate of Wabasha-Kellogg High School, has been named the 2021 Minnesota High School Football Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.

Ryan Weinandt

Weinandt guided the Dassel–Cokato Chargers to a perfect 14-0 season which concluded with a Class AAA state championship. Dassel-Cokato defeated Section 1 champion Plainview-Elgin-Millville 28-21 in the state title game for the Chargers' first state football championship in school history.

After he graduated from Wabasha-Kellogg, Weinandt played college football at St. John's University. He was an All-American defensive tackle on the 2003 Division III national championship team coached by the legendary John Gagliardi.

Weinandt has been the head coach at Dassel-Cokato for the past 18 years. He is also the Dean of Students at Dassel–Cokato Middle School.

———

Red Wing football coach Nate Freier has resigned from his coaching position following the 2021 season. The Wingers were just 1-8 during the 2021 season and have struggled in football in recent years. Red Wing has gone just 2-50 since the 2016 season. The Wingers were winless in 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2016.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .