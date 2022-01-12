Lake City has its way with cold-shooting Lourdes

ROCHESTER — Natalie Bremer and Mya Shones dominated the action and Lourdes could never make up for an ice-cold start as Lake City beat the Eagles 60-43 in Hiawatha Valley League girls basketball in the Lourdes gymnasium.

Lake City’s win upped it to 5-2 in the Hiawatha Valley League and 10-3 overall. The Tigers have now won eight of their last nine games. Lourdes fell to 7-2 in the HVL and 9-5 overall.

Bremer, a 6-foot guard, and Shones, a 6-1 center, both finished with 21 points.

Lourdes was paced guard CJ Adamson with a game-high 22 points. Center Ella Hopkins added 17.

