SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Lake City has its way with cold-shooting Lourdes

Natalie Bremer and Mya Shones both had big games as Lake City eased to a 60-43 win over Lourdes.

Lourdes, Lake City girls basketball
Lake City’s Natalie Bremer is defended by Lourdes’ Vivica Bretton during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Lourdes High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
January 11, 2022 09:40 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Natalie Bremer and Mya Shones dominated the action and Lourdes could never make up for an ice-cold start as Lake City beat the Eagles 60-43 in Hiawatha Valley League girls basketball in the Lourdes gymnasium.

Lake City’s win upped it to 5-2 in the Hiawatha Valley League and 10-3 overall. The Tigers have now won eight of their last nine games. Lourdes fell to 7-2 in the HVL and 9-5 overall.

Bremer, a 6-foot guard, and Shones, a 6-1 center, both finished with 21 points.

Lourdes was paced guard CJ Adamson with a game-high 22 points. Center Ella Hopkins added 17.

This story will be updated later tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLLAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSROCHESTERLOURDES HIGH SCHOOL
What to read next
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday’s boys hockey: Winona rallies past Ehlers, Red Wing
A scoreboard of Tuesday’s boys hockey games.
January 11, 2022 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday’s girls hockey: Mankato East shuts out Century/JM
A scoreboard of Tuesday’s girls hockey games.
January 11, 2022 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester boys basketball results for DAY, DATE, 2021
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
January 11, 2022 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
January 11, 2022 09:28 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports