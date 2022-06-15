Lake City leads Class AA girls golf meet after opening round; Lourdes' Leise off to strong start

JORDAN — One state championship isn't enough for Lake City.

The Tigers girls golf team showed the rest of the state on Tuesday that it is intent on returning home on Wednesday with another state championship trophy.

Lake City had four golfers shoot 85 or better and finished with a team score of 330 to take a commanding 27-shot lead into Wednesday's final round at the Ridges at Sand Creek.

Sophomore Ella Matzke led the way for the Tigers. She was one of just four golfers in the 88-player field to break 80 in the opening round. Matzke made three birdies on the back nine and eight pars in her round to finish at 7-over-par 79. She sits in a tie for third place with Park Rapids' Anna Eckmann.

Perham's Mallory Belka (76) and Redwood Valley's Julian Brown (78) hold the top two spots after 18 holes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fergus Falls is in second place in the team race, at 357. Pequot Lakes and Providence Academy are tied for third at 362.

Lake City also received an 82 from Section 1AA medalist Jordana Windhorst Knudsen, who was the individual runner-up at state a year ago. Her 10-over-par total leaves her in a tie for seventh place overall — and just six strokes back of the leader — with one round to go.

Juniors Emma Berge (84, tie-12th) and Brooke Bee (85, tie-17th) also scored well for Lake City. Bee recorded two birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine en route to her 13-over-par round.

Lourdes sophomore Ellie Leise has a top-20 finish in her sights after opening her first state meet with an 86, leaving her a two-way tie for 20th place.

Section 1AA's other entrants also fared well on Tuesday.

Byron's Calie Dockter and Red Wing senior Brianna Novak both shot 90; they're tied for 31st. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior Alexis Knott opened the meet with a 93 (tie-38th), while Red Wing's Bailie Roschen and Lake City's Mattie Mears both finished at 94 and tied for 42nd place. Lake City's Kaitlin Schmidt is just one shot back of them, in a tie for 47th place at 95.

Fillmore Central in 4th

BECKER — The Fillmore Central girls sit in fourth place after the first round of the Class A girls golf state meet, at Pebble Creek Golf Course, on Tuesday.

Led by junior Courtney Hershberger — the Section 1A medalist — the Falcons shot a first-round team total of 393, leaving them two shots ahead of fifth-place North Woods. Legacy Christian Academy and Lac qui Parle Valley are tied for the lead after one round, both at 354. Park Christian is in third, at 368.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hershberger was the top Section 1A golfer on Tuesday, shooting a 19-over-par 91 to sit alone in 13th place after 18 holes. She made four pars and 10 bogeys in her opening round.

Emily Brandt, a sophomore from Legacy Christian Academy, is in first place after shooting an 81, while Isabella Jacobs is second with an 84.

Fillmore Central had four golfers finish in the top 40 on Tuesday, with freshman Myleigh Scheevel in 34th (100), and sophomore Aubrey Larson and senior Marissa Topness tied for 39th (101). Annika Mensink (tie-58th place, 106) and Chloe Morem (67th place, 109) rounded out the Falcons' lineup.

Hershberger was the only Section 1A girls golfer to break 100 on Tuesday. Hayfield has three golfers at the state meet — Avery Towey is tied for 53rd (105), Carly Bronson is 61st (107) and Kristen Watson is 69th (111). Rachel Smith from Wabasha-Kellogg sits 68th (110) and Lanesboro's Chloe Schnebly is 72nd (114).

Golfers are schedule to tee off for the final round starting at noon Wednesday.

Results

CLASS AA

(at The Ridges at Sand Creek, Jordan; par 72)

Team Totals

1. Lake City 330, 2. St. Croix Lutheran Academy 357, 3t. Fergus Falls 362, 3t. Pequot Lakes 362, 5. Minnewaska Area 366, 6. Providence Academy 382, 7. Jordan 397, 8. Mesabi East 401.

Individuals

(Top 5 and area golfers)

1. Mallory Belka (Perham) 76, 2. Julian Brown (Redwood Valley) 78, 3t. Anna Eckmann (Park Rapids) 79, 3t. Ella Matzke (Lake City) 79, 5. Genevieve Birkeland (Pequot Lakes) 80,

7t. Jordana Windhorst Knudsen (LC) 82, 12t. Emma Berge (LC) 84, 17t. Brooke Bee (LC) 85, 20t. Ellie Leise (Lourdes) 86, 31t. Brianna Novak (Red Wing) 90, 31t. Calie Dockter (Byron), 38t. Alexis Knott (Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 93, 42t. Mattie Mears (LC) 94, 42t. Bailie Roschen (Red Wing) 94, 47t. Kaitlin Schmidt (LC) 95.

ADVERTISEMENT

• • • • •

CLASS A

(at Pebble Creek Golf Club, Becker; par 72)

Team Totals

1t. Lac qui Parle Valley 354, 1t. Legacy Christian Academy 354, 3. Park Christian 368, 4. Fillmore Central 393, 5. North Woods 395, 6. Fertile-Beltrami 410, 7. Sleepy Eye United 446, 8. Murray Co. Central 450.

Individuals

(Top 5 and area golfers)

1. Emily Brandt (Legacy Christian) 81, 2. Isabella Jacobs (LPV) 84, 3. Kianna Johnson (Walker-H-A) 85, 4. Molly Halvorson (LPV) 86, 5t. Alissa Maurer (Benson) 87, 5t. Kayla Goblirsch (N.U. Cathedral) 87, 5t. Lauren Bowyer (Minneota) 87, 5t. Sarah Halvorson (LPV) 87,

13. Courtney Hershberger (FC) 91, 34t. Myleigh Scheevel (FC) 100, 39t. Aubrey Larson (FC) 101, 39t. Marissa Topness (FC) 101, 53t. Avery Towey (Hayfield) 105, 58t. Annika Mensink (FC) 106, 61t. Carly Bronson (Hayfield) 107, 67. Chloe Morem (FC) 109, 68. Rachel Smith (Wabasha-Kellogg) 110, 69. Kristen Watson (Hayfield) 111, 72. Chloe Schnebly (Lanesboro) 114.