SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lake City leaps mental hurdles to win second straight girls golf state title

Section 1AA golf finals
Lake City's Jordana Windhorst Knudsen reacts after making a putt during the Section 1AA girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Windhorst Knudsen finished tied for 11th this week at the Class AA state meet to help the Tigers win their second consecutive state championship.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
June 16, 2022 06:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

JORDAN — Ella Matzke struggled with her golf game at the beginning of this season.

Struggle may be a relative term for someone who finished as the Class AA individual state runner-up on Wednesday, but by the standards of the Lake City girls golf team, Matzke wanted to put in the work to be more consistent.

Also Read
061622.PIZM.GOLF.JPG
Prep
Dedication, long memories and big birdies: How PIZM secured its first boys golf state championship
The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys golf team had thought about this moment every day for a year. Reality ended up being even better than the Wildcats' imaginations as they won the Class AA state title for the first time in program history.
June 16, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball state tournament pairings, results
A scoreboard of baseball games.
June 15, 2022 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Section 1AA golf finals
Prep
Lake City battles elements, expectations to win second straight state championship
The Lake City girls golf team breezed to the Class AA state golf championship this week. The Tigers toughest opponents at the Ridges at Sand Creek turned out to be the weather and their own lofty expectations.
June 15, 2022 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman

“Overall, my game just came together at the right time,” the Tigers’ sophomore standout said Wednesday at the Ridges at Sand Creek. “Last year I struggled a lot at the beginning of the season and I think, what you learn from that is, you just have to keep grinding because it’s the end of the season that matters.

“So I think this year I was comfortable when I wasn’t doing my best at the start. I just kept working toward that goal at the end.”

Mission accomplished.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matzke not only finished as the Class AA state runner-up here this week — she shot a 117 total in the 27-hole tournament that was cut short by rain delays — but she also helped the Tigers achieve their No. 1, season-long goal: repeating as state team champions.

Lake City did that emphatically, shooting a 330 in Tuesday’s opening round, then following that with a 161 in Wednesday’s final round that was cut to nine holes after a 90-minute rain delay in the afternoon caused the tournament format to be altered.

The Tigers’ 491 total was good for a 39-shot victory over runner-up Fergus Falls.

The championship is Lake City’s second in as many years, and second in program history. After winning by 44 strokes a year ago, the Tigers were the definitive favorite, and they lived up to their reputation.

“I think this was our goal from the start,” said Matzke, who placed 10th at state last year as a freshman. “Everyone wanted to go back-to-back. We all knew in the back of our minds that we could do it, we just had to grind all season long, stay humble and not get ahead of ourselves.”

061622.LAKE.CITY.jpg
The Lake City girls golf team celebrates after winning its second consecutive Class AA state championship on Wednesday at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Photo courtesy of Twitter, Lake City Activities / @attitudeneffort

The Tigers had plenty of time to sit and think on Wednesday.

They arrived at the course shortly before 11 a.m. A downpour hit an hour later and halted play in the boys state tournament for an hour. Then, just as the boys were preparing to resume play, lightning flashed in the area, causing another 30-minute delay.

The boys meet finally resumed just before 2 p.m. The girls didn’t begin teeing off until after 2:30 p.m., with the last group — including Matzke — going off the 10th tee at 5:39 p.m. The final putt of the meet was taken shortly after 9 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was super hard,” Matzke said of the waiting and the idle time at the course. “There were tough conditions both days (including nearly 100-degree weather during Tuesday’s first round). It was a long delay; that’s a long time to wait.

“... We tried to keep it loose. We didn’t even know. Are we going to play? Not going to play? When are we going to tee off?”

Once they were able to get on the course, the Tigers didn’t let off the gas, extending their 27-shot lead to 39.

Lake City had four golfers finish in the top 20: Matzke (second place, 117); Jordana Windhorst Knudsen (tie-11th place, 123); Emma Berge (tie-11th, 123); and Brooke Bee (tie-17th, 128). Kaitlin Schmidt (tie-41st, 139) and Mattie Mears (tie-51st, 142) rounded out the Tigers’ varsity lineup.

“She’s a three-sport athlete, really solid in all three sports,” Tigers head coach Steve Randgaard said of Matzke, who also excels in volleyball and basketball. “Those three-sport athletes have so many opportunities to play in competitive situations and she’s so rock-solid mentally.

“That’s one thing about this team. We talked a lot about just keeping your head in the game, the mental side of it. That was very important this week.”

A year ago, Lake City won its first-ever state title in girls golf, a championship that Randgaard at times wondered if it would ever happen. The Tigers have had so many outstanding teams — teams fully capable of winning a state title — in his four-plus decades as coach, but there was always another team in their path, whether it was a section rival such as Caledonia or Red Wing, or a state powerhouse like Detroit Lakes.

After the joy and relief of winning the first one, Randgaard and the Tigers knew they’d have a bullseye on their backs this spring. Yet, they played dominant golf from the start of the season to the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What’s different about this team, they’re just so … they get along so well,” Randgaard said. “They love to be around each other. They’re all really good friends and they pull for each other.

“You have to give them credit. They played really well this year as a team.”

Related Topics: 2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS GIRLS GOLFLAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSEXCLUSIVE
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Lourdes coach Dave Jenson.jpg
Prep
Lourdes places third at Class AA state baseball tournament
No. 5 seed Lourdes bounced back from a 7-2 setback to top-seeded Fairmont in the Class AA baseball state semifinals on Wednesday to defeat St. Agnes 11-9 in the third-place game.
June 15, 2022 09:20 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
061522.PIZM.LARSON.jpg
Prep
PIZM undeterred by heat, rain and Fire en route to first boys golf state championship
The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys golf team persevered through warm weather, then rain, then a strong final-round push from a challenger. In the end, the Wildcats are the best boys golf team in the state in Class AA.
June 15, 2022 07:16 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Hayfield vs. New Ulm Cathedral State Class A Quarterfinal Baseba
Prep
Fritcher pitches Hayfield into Class A state championship game
No. 1 seed Hayfield blanked Sacred Heart 6-0 in the Class A state baseball semifinals on Wednesday to return to the state title game for a second straight season.
June 15, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Chatfield, Cannon Falls Section 1AA softball championship
Prep
Collection: MSHSL State Team Championships by School
Southeast Minnesota high schools have won their share of Minnesota State High School League state tournament titles. Here's a list of team championships by school according to MSHSL record books.
June 15, 2022 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link