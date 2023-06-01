Lake City powers through rain to sweep Section 1AA girls golf titles

ROCHESTER — The rain and lightning that passed through Rochester, briefly drenching Northern Hills Golf Course around noon on Wednesday, only delayed the inevitable.

As teams around southeastern Minnesota and the state have learned in recent years, nothing stops the Lake City Tigers.

That was the case again this week as Lake City won the Section One, Class AA girls golf championship for a third consecutive season. The Tigers advance again to the Class AA state meet at The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan. That meet is set for June 13-14, when Lake City will attempt to win its third consecutive state championship.

The Tigers again left no doubt about just how deep of a program they have, and that it’s the best in Section 1AA. In 12 days, they’ll attempt to prove once again that it’s the best in the state. Their 36-hole score of 330-326–656 was good for a 53-shot win over runner-up Byron (356-353–709).

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (719) placed third. Red Wing (762) and Caledonia (787) rounded out the top five.

Just as the Tigers defended their section team championship, Lake City junior Jordana Windhorst Knudsen repeated as the section individual medalist. Windhorst Knudsen shot a second-round 78, after opening the meet with an 81 on Tuesday, for a two-round total of 159. That was good for a four-shot win over runner-up Calie Dockter of Byron (84-79–163).

Here’s what to know about the final round of the Section 1AA girls golf meet:

The champs

• Lake City earned four of the top five spots individually, led by Windhorst Knudsen’s repeat performance as section meet medalist. Junior Ella Matzke placed third (81-83–164), followed by senior and Minnesota State University, Mankato, commit Emma Berge in fourth (84-82–168) and Hiawatha Valley League meet medalist Brooke Bee in fifth (84-83–167). Bee and Berge, two of the Tigers’ three seniors, are Minnesota Miss Golf candidates. Classmate Kaitlin Schmidt (88-88–176) finished tied for 11th, while sophomore Mattie Mears placed 20th (91-92–183).

• After an opening-round 81 that included seven pars and a birdie, Windhorst Knudsen had the best round of the day Wednesday. Her 6-over-par 78 included 10 pars and a birdie. She made nothing worse than a bogey over the entire 36-hole meet. Byron’s Dockter trailed by just one shot entering Wednesday’s final round and made three birdies on her last nine holes, but couldn’t catch Windhorst Knudsen.

State-bound

• Lake City’s six-player lineup at this week’s Section 1AA meet is identical to its lineup at last year’s state meet, which the Tigers won. Matzke, Berge, Windhorst Knudsen, Bee, Schmidt and Mears were all underclassmen a year ago.

• The top five finishers who are not members of the winning team also advance to the Class AA state meet. Those five are: Byron juniors Dockter (2nd place, 84-79–163) and Rylee Finney (6th, 87-83–170); Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa sophomore Olivia Cordes (7th, 90-82–172); St. Charles junior Lily Sullivan (tie-8th, 90-83–173); and Lourdes junior Ellie Leise (tie-8th, 88-85–173).

Highlights

• Byron’s Finney shot an 83 on Wednesday to move her comfortably into a state-meet qualifying position. Finney was tied for the fifth and final state-meet spot after the first round, but eight pars and a round of 11-over moved her into sixth place overall and the second individual state-meet spot.

• PIZM’s Cordes made an even bigger jump. She was tied for 13th after a first-round 90, but her 82 Wednesday tied for the third-best round of the day and vaulted her into seventh place overall. Her round included six pars and two birdies, both on par-4s.

• Lourdes’ Leise (30th place) and Byron’s Dockter (37th) played in the state meet a year ago.

Scoreboard

TEAM TOTALS

1. Lake City 330-326–656, 2. Byron 356-353–709, 3. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 367-352–719, 4. Red Wing 364-398–762, 5. Caledonia 385-402–787.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(Top 20)

1. Jordana Windhorst Knudsen (LC) 81-78–159, 2. Calie Dockter (Byron) 84-79–163, 3. Ella Matzke (LC) 81-83–164, 4. Emma Berge (LC) 84-82–166, 5. Brooke Bee (LC) 84-83–167, 6. Rylee Finney (Byron) 87-83–170, 7. Olivia Cordes (PIZM) 90-82–172, 8t. Lily Sullivan (St.C) 90-83–173, 8t. Ellie Leise (Lrds) 88-85–17310. Anna Cylkowski (PIZM) 87-88–175,

11t. Kaitlin Schmidt (LC) 88-88–176, 11t. Hallie Johnson (RW) 84-92–176, 13t. Livia Tennessen (CF) 91-87–178, 13t. Anna Deppe (RW) 83-95–178, 15t. Rachel Boe (Stew) 96-83–179, 15t. Natalie Appel (Byron) 90-89–179, 17. Halle McElmury (LA) 93-87–180, 18. Lauren Howe (Stew) 89-92–181, 19. Miranda Schroeder (Cal) 91-91–182, 20. Mattie Mears (LC) 91-92–183.