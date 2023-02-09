Lake City, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Austin look to repeat as Section 1 dance team champions

Dance teams from Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lake City, Faribault and Austin will attempt to defend their Section 1 championships — and earn trips to next week's state meet — this weekend across southeastern Minnesota.

The Section 1A meet is set for Saturday at Lake City, with the 1AA meet to be held at Kasson-Mantorville High School and the 1AAA meet to take place at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

Here's a look at each of the Section 1 meets and the teams to watch on Saturday:

SECTION 1A

When: 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Lake City High School

Teams competing: Cannon Falls, Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro, Goodhue, Houston, Kingsland, Lake City, Randolph, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland, St. Charles, Triton/Hayfield, Wabasha-Kellogg, Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Defending section champions: Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Jazz), Lake City (Kick).

Jazz division notes: According to the 2022-23 leaderboard at dancefo.com, the top Section 1A teams this season, with average scores in parentheses, have been Zumbrota-Mazeppa (64.6), Lake City (62.8) and Cannon Falls (60.9). … Z-M and Cannon Falls were state finalists last year. … Z-M (No. 4), Lake City (No. 5), Cannon Falls (No. 6) and St. Charles (No. 9, 58.4) are in the top 10 in the state this year for average score. … Z-M won the HVL championship on Jan. 27. … Wabasha-Kellogg won the Three Rivers Conference championship on Jan. 20.

High Kick division notes: According to the 2022-23 leaderboard at dancefo.com, the top Section 1A teams this season, with average scores in parentheses, have been Lake City (66.1), Cannon Falls (63.1) and Zumbrota-Mazeppa (63.0). … Lake City and Cannon Falls were state finalists last year. … Lake City (No. 4), Cannon Falls (No. 7), Z-M (No. 8) and Wabasha-Kellogg (No. 9, 62.7) are in the top 10 in the state this year for average score. … Z-M won the HVL championship on Jan. 27. … Wabasha-Kellogg won the Three Rivers Conference championship on Jan. 20.

Up Next: The state meets are set for Feb. 17 (Jazz) and Feb. 18 (High Kick) at Target Center in Minneapolis.

SECTION 1AA

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Kasson-Mantorville High School

Teams competing: Albert Lea, Austin, Byron/Lourdes, Fairmont, Faribault, Two Rivers, Kasson-Mantorville, New Prague, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Simley, South St. Paul, Stewartville, TCU/LeSueur-Henderson, Winona.

Defending section champions: Faribault (Jazz), Austin (Kick).

Jazz division notes: According to the 2022-23 leaderboard at dancefo.com, the top Section 1A teams this season, with average scores in parentheses, have been New Prague (73.6), Two Rivers (68.9), Faribault (67.9) and Austin (63.3). … New Prague has the sixth-best average in the state this season.

High Kick division notes: According to the 2022-23 leaderboard at dancefo.com, the top Section 1A teams this season, with average scores in parentheses, have been Faribault (76.6), Austin (75.4) and New Prague (74.7). … Faribault (No. 4) and Austin (No. 5) are in the top-10 in the state for average score this season. … Faribault won the Big Nine Conference championship on Jan. 21.

Up Next: The state meets are set for Feb. 17 (Jazz) and Feb. 18 (High Kick) at Target Center in Minneapolis.

SECTION 1AAA

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Bloomington Jefferson High School

Teams competing: Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Northfield, Owatonna, Prior Lake, Century, John Marshall, Mayo, Rosemount.

Defending section champions: Eastview (Jazz, Kick).

Jazz division notes: According to the 2022-23 leaderboard at dancefo.com, the top Section 1A teams this season, with average scores in parentheses, have been Eastview (90.1), Lakeville South (83.2) and Lakeville North (82.9). Century is ninth in the section in average score, while John Marshall is 12th. … Eastview is the defending state champion. … Owatonna won the Big Nine Conference championship on Jan. 21.

High Kick division notes: According to the 2022-23 leaderboard at dancefo.com, the top Section 1A teams this season, with average scores in parentheses, have been Eastview (86.1), Lakeville North (84.7) and Lakeville South (78.7). Century is 10th in the section in average score, JM is 12th. … North, South and Eastview were all state finalists last season. Eastview won the state championship and Lakeville North placed third.

Up Next: The state meets are set for Feb. 17 (Jazz) and Feb. 18 (High Kick) at Target Center in Minneapolis.