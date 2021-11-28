Lake City's Meincke to miss basketball season following surgery

A girl that had seemed on the verge of becoming one of southeastern Minnesota’s best high school basketball players, will not get a senior season.

Lake City’s Lilly Meincke had her season officially end before it started this past week, undergoing knee surgery.

Meincke had injured her left knee in early June while playing basketball. An MRI later revealed that the 5-foot-11 senior had sustained cartilage damage that would require surgery. Meincke was able to play though the recently completed volleyball season but was told by doctors that attempting to endure the rigors of a basketball season, with all of its running and cutting, could cause further damage.

Meincke indicated that the surgery went well, but that now she’s facing a 6-9 month recovery and rehabilitation period.

“My initial thought was that I’d just try to keep playing (sports) as long as I could,” Meincke said. “I rested a lot of the summer. I was itching to play some type of sport. Volleyball went well, but toward the end of the season it was getting more painful. The doctor said things could get worse if I played basketball. It’s a good thing that I didn’t try to play basketball, because when I had surgery, they also saw that I had a slight tear in my meniscus and other fragments floating around that were causing my knee to lock up.”

In losing Meincke to knee surgery, the Lake City basketball team is taking a big hit. She had figured to once again team with 5-11 guard Natalie Bremer and 6-1 forward Mya Shones to make the top trio in southeastern Minnesota.

Meincke had played a huge role on a Lake City team a year ago that reached the state tournament. The athletic guard/forward finished the year averaging 14 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists and eclipsed 1,000 points (1,089) for her career.

Meincke had an especially strong game in the Section 1AA semifinals in a win over Winona Cotter, scoring 15 points in the first half and ending with 21.

Though she’s not going to be playing a role on the floor this season, Meincke is still going to be an important piece for Lake City. First-year Tigers coach Drew Olinger has asked Meincke to be at all practices and games and to take on a pseudo-coaching role.

Meincke has embraced that idea. It’s given her purpose and helped to dull her emotional pain.

“When I first found out that I was going to need surgery, I was really upset,” Meincke said. “But now that I’m not playing with the girls on the court, I still want to have as much interaction with them as I can. I’ll be at practices and on the bench during games. Some of the younger girls on our team are going to need extra support from leaders. I can give them that off the bench. I want to help them individually with their games, and by bringing their spirits up when they’re down, and just making sure they are OK.”

Though Meincke won’t play basketball this season, she is not done with the sport. The senior has accepted a scholarship to pay at NAIA power University of Jamestown (N.D.) next year.