Lake City's offense outguns Lourdes in back-and-forth game

LAKE CITY — Rochester Lourdes was concerned about and aware of where Lake City quarterback Justin Wohlers was at all times Friday night.

But Wohlers is a tough guy to stop, whether he intends to run with the football or pass it.

The Lake City signal-caller did both on Friday, spreading the ball around the Tigers' talented offensive weapons and doing some damage with his own feet. Wohlers rushed for two touchdowns and threw for four as the Tigers held off Lourdes for a 46-32 Southeast District high school football victory on Friday.

Wohlers accounted for 371 of the Tigers' 445 yards and had a hand in six of the team's seven touchdowns. He completed 22 of 25 passes for 286 yards and four scores, and ran 21 times for 86 yards and two scores.

Carson Matzke was also a force for Lake City, the No. 4-ranked team in this week's Class AAA state poll. Matzke caught seven passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. He ran the ball once for 13 yards. And after Lourdes gained some momentum and pulled within 19-14 with a touchdown midway through the third quarter, Matzke returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a score to extend the Tigers' lead to 26-14.

Wohlers threw touchdown passes of 6, 4, 26 and 47 yards. His scoring runs came on plays of 9 and 56 yards.

Lourdes (0-3) did its best to keep battling back, but it couldn't come closer than 12 points after Matzke's long kickoff return midway though the third quarter.

Eagles quarterback Braden Mlenar had a strong game, throwing his first three varsity touchdown passes and completing 8 of 18 attempts for 276 yards. His scoring strikes were to Luke Bigler (58 yards), Seth Haight (46 yards) and Sam Stanley (64 yards). Haight also had a 55-yard scoring run, and Aidan Jahns kicked a 23-yard field goal, in addition to converting all three of his PAT kicks. Haight finished with 193 yards of total offense, including 104 on the ground.

Lourdes hosts La Crescent-Hokah at 7 p.m. Friday, while Lake City plays at fellow unbeaten and state-ranked Plainview-Elgin Millville.

LAKE CITY 46, LOURDES 32

Lourdes 0-7-14-11—32

Lake City 7-12-20-7—46

First Quarter

LC — Carson Matzke 6 pass from Justin Wohlers (Matzke kick) 2:02.

Second Quarter

LC — Wohlers 9 run (kick failed) 8:37.

LOU — Luke Bigler 58 pass from Braden Mlenar (Aidan Jahns kick) 2:58.

LC — Zachary Dather 4 pass from Wohlers (pass failed) :03.

Third Quarter

LOU — Seth Haight 55 run (Jahns kick) 6:42.

LC — Matzke 85 kickoff return (Matzke kick) 6:30.

LC — Kristopher Ryan 26 pass from Wohlers (Matzke kick) 2;31.

LOU — S. Haight 46 pass from Mlenar (Jahns kick) 2:06.

LC — Wohlers 56 run (kick blocked) 1:15.

Fourth Quarter

LOU — Jahns 23 FG. 11:02

LC — Matthew Demars 47 pass from Wohlers (Matzke kick) 10:03.

LOU — Sam Stanley 64 pass from Mlenar (S. Haight run) 9:48.

TEAM TOTALS

LOU — LC

First Downs 15 — 26

Total Net Yards 432 — 445

Rushes-Yards 30-156 — 38-160

Passing Yards 276 — 285

Comp.-att.-int. 8-18-2 — 22-25-0

Penalties-Yds. 3-30 — 3-45

Fumbles-lost 4-2 — 0-0

Punts-Avg. 2-36.5 — 3-32.7

Time of Poss. 20:00 — 26:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

LOU: Seth Haight 9 carries-104 yards, 1 TD; Abe Gapinski 15-40; Braden Mlenar 4-6; Noah Wieneke 2-6. LC: Justin Wohlers 21 carries-86 yards, 2 TDs; Kristopher Ryan 9-31; Matthew Demars 4-21; Carson Matzke 1-13; Jonathan Harvey 1-8; Parker Rodman 2-1.

Passing

LOU: Braden Mlenar 8 comp.-18 att.-2 int., 276 yards, 3 TDs. LC: Justin Wohlers 22-25-0, 285, 4 TDs.

Receiving

LOU: Sam Stanley 2 rec.-112 yards, 1 TD; Seth Haight 3-89, 1 TD; Luke Bigler 2-60, 1 TD; Gannon Fix 1-15.

LC: Matthew Demars 5-106, 1 TD; Carson Matzke 7-73, 1 TD; Zachary Dather 5-44, 1 TD; Kristopher Ryan 2-32, 1 TD; Jonathan Harvey 3-30.