Lake City's Randgaard a finalist for golf national Coach of the Year

LAKE CITY — Steve Randgaard has been at Lake City for more than three decades.

His teams have been among the most competitive and toughest to beat in their section on an annual basis.

He guided his team to a state championship last spring.

And now the southeastern Minnesota coaching legend is up for a prestigious national honor.

Randgaard, the longtime Lake City girls golf coach who led the Tigers to their first-ever state championship last spring, is a finalist for National Coach of the Year honors.

The award will be presented by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association. The NHSACA will hold its national convention from June 18-22 at Prairie Meadows Casino in Altoona, Iowa. The NHSACA national Coach of the Year awards banquet is set to be held June 22.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for such an award,” Randgaard said. “I have been blessed to have had many dedicated players and assistant coaches over my 35 seasons at the helm that have helped with the success of our program.”

Randgaard has coached at Lake City for 35 years. The Tigers have three state runner-up finishes in that time, and last June captured a state title for the first time.

The Tigers’ top two scorers at last spring’s state meet were freshmen, Jordana Windhorst Knudsen (who finished second, shooting 75-82—157) and Ella Matzke (10th, 88-80—168). Randgaard has worked with both of them for as long as he — and they — can remember.

“I knew this team and the young kids we have … I didn’t know if it was going to be this year or not,” Randgaard said after last year’s state meet. “I knew we’d be in contention, but I couldn’t say we’d have an undefeated season like this. That was really a special part of it.”