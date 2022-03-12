Lakeville North ends JM's quest for state

The John Marshall girls basketball had its road blocked to the state tournament.

Tinity Wilson was the road blocker in the first half. Then the Lakeville North sophomore got enough help from her teammates after intermission for the Panthers to knock off No. 1 seed John Marshall 54-39 in the Section 1AAAA championship game at Mayo Civic Arena.

A 6-foot-3 sophomore with girth, strength and a touch, Wilson finished with 22 points, 14 in the first half. But in the opening 18 minutes she also made things extremely hard on JM star center Lilly Meister with her defense.

Meister figured things out after that and looked like her usual star self the rest of the way, finishing with 17 points. Fellow JM senior standout Katie Hurt had 12 and Sarah Mullenbach had eight.

But Lakeville North kept doing enough things right to hold off the Rockets, who'd entered on a 12-game winning streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

JM was trying to get to state for the first time since 2009. It finished its season 21-8.

Lakeville North, which has won 12 of its last 14 games, takes a 20-9 record to state.

This story will be updated later tonight.

Lakeville North 54, John Marshall 39

LAKEVILLE NORTH (54)

Michaela Juaire 5 P, 1 3-PT; Abby Ruhland 7 P, 1 3-PT; Haley Bryant 12 P, 3 3-PT; Trinity Wilson 22 P; Gabby Benton 8 P, 2 3-PT.

JOHN MARSHALL (39)

Katie Hurt 12 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Haglund 2 P; Lilly Meister 17 P; Sarah Mullenbach 8 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: LN 28, JM 19.

Free throws: LN 3-5, JM 8-15.

Three-point goals: LN 7, JM 3.