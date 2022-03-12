SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Lakeville North ends JM's quest for state

Lakeville North used its strength inside and outside, and depth, to beat John Marshall in the Section 1AAAA girls basketball championship.

John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
John Marshall's Lilly Meister goes up for a shot defended by Lakeville North's Trinity Wilson during the Section 1AAAA championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
March 11, 2022 07:45 PM
The John Marshall girls basketball had its road blocked to the state tournament.

Tinity Wilson was the road blocker in the first half. Then the Lakeville North sophomore got enough help from her teammates after intermission for the Panthers to knock off No. 1 seed John Marshall 54-39 in the Section 1AAAA championship game at Mayo Civic Arena.

A 6-foot-3 sophomore with girth, strength and a touch, Wilson finished with 22 points, 14 in the first half. But in the opening 18 minutes she also made things extremely hard on JM star center Lilly Meister with her defense.

Meister figured things out after that and looked like her usual star self the rest of the way, finishing with 17 points. Fellow JM senior standout Katie Hurt had 12 and Sarah Mullenbach had eight.

But Lakeville North kept doing enough things right to hold off the Rockets, who'd entered on a 12-game winning streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more from Pat
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Prep
Adamson pushes Lourdes to dramatic Section 1AA championship win
CJ Adamson had 22 points — 18 of them in the second half — as Lourdes bounced back from a large deficit to beat Lake City in the Section 1AA championship game.
March 10, 2022 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Prep
Perfect Hayfield girls are headed to state
Hayfield rode its stellar defense and big scoring games from Aine Stasko, Kristen Watson and Natalie Beaver en route to beating Grand Meadow 65-41 in the Section 1A girls basketball championship game.
March 10, 2022 07:19 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Hayfield girls basketball photo
Prep
A Section One girls basketball championship games primer
A look at the girls basketball Section One championship matchups in Class A, AA, AAA and AAAA
March 09, 2022 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
JM was trying to get to state for the first time since 2009. It finished its season 21-8.

Lakeville North, which has won 12 of its last 14 games, takes a 20-9 record to state.

This story will be updated later tonight.

Lakeville North 54, John Marshall 39
LAKEVILLE NORTH (54)
Michaela Juaire 5 P, 1 3-PT; Abby Ruhland 7 P, 1 3-PT; Haley Bryant 12 P, 3 3-PT; Trinity Wilson 22 P; Gabby Benton 8 P, 2 3-PT.
JOHN MARSHALL (39)
Katie Hurt 12 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Haglund 2 P; Lilly Meister 17 P; Sarah Mullenbach 8 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: LN 28, JM 19.
Free throws: LN 3-5, JM 8-15.
Three-point goals: LN 7, JM 3.

