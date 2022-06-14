Larson-led PIZM in driver's seat at AA state golf meet; Mayo's Ahn right on leaders' heels in AAA

JORDAN — A year of experience has done wonders for the Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys golf team.

A year ago, the Wildcats played in the state meet as a team for the first time in program history. PIZM had a respectable fifth-place finish as a team, but as the team awards — trophies and medals — were being presented, nearly every PIZM golfer stood watching intently.

Those memories have fueled the Wildcats for a year, and Tuesday they took a big step toward being part of that trophy ceremony.

The Wildcats shot a sizzling team total of 309 on the first day of the Class AA state meet at The Ridges at Sand Creek on Tuesday. That leaves them in first place with 18 holes remaining in the season — the final round is Wednesday, with tee times set to begin at 7:30 a.m., pending potential inclement weather.

The forecast in Jordan calls for rain most of the day Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

PIZM received strong play up and down its lineup Tuesday in order to build an 11-stroke advantage over Totino-Grace (320). Roseau sits in third place (322), followed by Holy Family Catholic (326).

PIZM was paced Tuesday by two golfers in the top 10.

Senior Anders Larson — a Tennessee Tech commit — is in a tie for third place after firing a first-round 73. Jacob Ferrin of Southwest Christian and Sam Udovich of St. Croix Lutheran Academy are tied atop the leaderboard at 1-under 71.

Larson’s teammate Joseph Scripture, a junior, sits in a tie for eighth after a 5-over 77. His brother, Michael Scripture, also a junior, shot a round of 7-over-par 79 (T-19) and sophomore Cameron Bruns rounded out the Wildcats’ scoring with an 8-over 80. He’s tied for 23rd.

Stewartville senior Cole Jannsen and La Crescent-Hokah freshman Ryan Nutter are tied for 12th individually after both shooting 78 on Tuesday.

Section 1AA medalist Colton Rich of Lourdes and Stewartville sophomore Cole Jannsen both shot 84 and are tied for 49th. Lourdes’ Alex Olson is tied for 56th after the first round, after shooting an 85.

Mayo’s Ahn challenging for AAA title

COON RAPIDS — The only Rochester golfer to qualify for the Class AAA state boys golf meet is making his presence felt.

Mayo freshman Isaac Ahn — who fired back-to-back rounds of 73 at the Section 1AAA meet — stayed red-hot on Tuesday. Ahn shot an opening-round 1-under-par 71 at Bunker Hills Golf Course, to sit one shot back of co-leaders Jack Wetzel of Edina and Nate Stevens of Northfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac Ahn

Stevens, a Notre Dame commit, is the Section 1AAA champ and the defending state champion. He was named Minnesota’s 2022 Mr. Golf on Monday.

Ahn was steady, making four birdies and 11 pars on Tuesday. He birdied holes 10, 12 and 18 on the back nine to finish at 1-under for the day.

Wetzel and Edina lead the team competition after a first-round 298. Spring Lake Park is second (301). Section 1 champion Lakeville North sits tied for third with Alexandria (304).

Hayfield pair in top 10

BECKER — Hayfield senior Keegan Bronson and his teammate Sam Tucker, a junior, are the lone Section 1 golfers in the top 10 at the Class A state meet after the first round.

Bronson and Tucker both shot rounds of 7-over-par 79 at Pebble Creek Golf Club to sit in a three-way tie for 10th place with one round remaining in the tournament.

Section 1A champion Jake Fishbaugher of Fillmore Central is two shots back of the Hayfield duo. Fishbaugher is part of a six-way logjam in 13th place, all having shot rounds of 9-over 81.

No other Section 1 golfers are in the top 40.

Rushford-Peterson, the Section 1A team champion, is in eighth place in the team standings after shooting a 391 team score on Tuesday. Senior Andrew Hoiness led R-P with a 90 on Tuesday; he’s tied for 49th place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Results

CLASS AAA

(At Bunker Hills, Coon Rapids; par 72)

Team Totals

1. Edina 298, 2. Spring Lake Park 301, 3t. Alexandria 304, 3t. Lakeville North 304, 5. Chanhassen 309, 6. Eastview 313, 7. Stillwater 327, 8. Princeton 330.

Individuals

(Top 5 and local golfers)

1t. Jack Wetzel (Edina) 70, 1t. Nate Stevens (Northfield) 70, 3t. Isaac Ahn (Mayo) 71, 3t. Bennett Olson (Alexandria) 71, 3t. Owen Rexing (Rosemount) 71, 3t. Ryan Stendahl (Maple Grove) 71, 3t. Tyler Gandrud (Anoka) 71.

Full Class AAA first-round results

• • • • •

CLASS AA

(At The Ridges at Sand Creek, Jordan; par 72)

Team Totals

1. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 309, 2. Totino-Grace 320, 3. Roseau 322, 4. Holy Family Catholic 326, 5. Pequot Lakes 330, 6. New London-Spicer 331, 7. Cloquet 332, 8. Blake 343.

Individuals

(Top 5 and local golfers)

1t. Jacob Ferrin (SW Christian) 71, 1t. Sam Udovich (St. Croix Lutheran) 71, 3t. Anders Larson (PIZM) 73, 3t. Zachery Meyer (Glencoe-Silver Lake) 73, 5. Marcus Belka (Perham) 75,

8t. Joseph Scripture (PIZM) 77, 12t. Cole Jannsen (Stewartville) 78, 12t. Ryan Nutter (La Crescent-Hokah) 78, 19t. Michael Scripture (PIZM) 79, 23t. Cameron Bruns (PIZM) 80, 49t. Caleb Jannsen (Stew) 84, 49t. Colton Rich (Lourdes) 84, 56t. Alex Olson (Lourdes) 85, 56t. Jag Foster (PIZM) 85, 68t. Collin Fogarty (PIZM) 87.

Full Class AA first-round results

• • • • •

CLASS A

(At Pebble Creek Golf Club, Becker; par 72)

Team Totals

1. Fertile-Beltrami 323, 2. Duluth Marshall 333, 3. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 339, 4. Lakeview 346, 5. Park Christian 354, 6. New Life Academy 359, 7. United South Central 361, 8. Rushford-Peterson 391.

Individuals

(Top 5 and local golfers)

1t. Cole Witherow (NLA) 73, 1t. Noah Scullard-Bender (DM) 73, 3t. Gannon Walsh (BBE) 75, 3t. Rylin Petry (F-B) 75, 5. Hunter Schmidt (Martin Co. West) 76,

10t. Keegan Bronson (Hayfield) 79, 10t. Sam Tucker (Hayfield) 79, 13t. Jake Fishbaugher (Fillmore Central) 81, 49t. Andrew Hoiness (R-P) 90, 58t. Grady Hengel (R-P) 93, 70. Clay Schwichtenberg (Lanesboro) 97, 71t. Nicholas Edland (Southland) 98, 77t. Carson Thompson (R-P) 102, 80t. Owen Fenske (R-P) 106, 83. Jackson Dvorak (R-P) 111, 84. Ethan Bedard (R-P) 112.

Full Class A first-round results