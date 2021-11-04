Late second half goal knocks Lourdes out in state semis

MINNEAPOLIS — Speed against strength.

It's a tale as old as time that has seen winners from both sides, but on Wednesday night it was speed that proved to be the victor.

The speed and quickness of third-seeded St. Paul Humboldt/Open World Learning was too much for the size and strength of Lourdes on this day as the Hawks used a late second half goal to get past the unseeded Eagles 1-0 in a Class A boys soccer state semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Eagles (10-9-2) will now face Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa — which also lost 1-0 in the other semifinal right before — in the third place match 1 p.m. Thursday at West St. Paul Athletic Center.

"It was tough," Lourdes coach Sean Kane said. "It was a battle all game between two evenly matched teams. They're quick, they're fast. We knew they were going to be in a fight for all 80 minutes and we were in it the whole time. Just really proud of the effort the guys put in."

ADVERTISEMENT

The size in height was so apparent that even when the game just started a member from Humboldt's student section said out loud of Lourdes, 'Man, these guys are huge.'

It was that size that helped Lourdes knock off St. Paul Washington Technology in the quarterfinals but it was clear the top-seeded Hawks (13-7-1) had a different tempo to them. In the first half, they set the tone, controlling the midfield and putting pressure on the Lourdes defense.

"When you get on a turf surface like this, that quick surface, if a team like that can use their speed through the middle, that is tough to stop," Kane said. "A good part of that first half, we were chasing the ball a lot just because they were moving so quick. That took a lot of us early.

"We just tried to battle with our size and speed and try to get on them before they could get started and got going too quick."

Yet, the Eagles held tough.

In part, to being fortunate on some great chances that just missed the net, but also because of the talented defenders in McKaid Schotzko and Jonah Morris. They teamed up with keeper Freddie Suhler, who fended off rocket after rocket from Hawks' talented attacker Yah Naing Oo, to keep it scoreless midway through the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, the Eagles just could never get a handle on the middle of the field and found themselves back on their heels. However, it felt that if the Eagles could just keep it scoreless and get a corner or a free kick around the box that they could utilize their height and find the back of the net. But Lourdes finished with just two corners, compared to St. Paul Humboldt's eight, and just couldn't execute their set pieces when it came down to it. They finished with just two shots on goal, while the Hawks had six.

"We really needed to possess in the middle and we were unable to do that tonight," Schotzko said. "That's what we lacked today. ... Then obviously, the set pieces, we just couldn't get one with me or Jonah, the tall guys that usually get the header goals. That's how we usually score on the set pieces. But we just couldn't put it away."

The Hawks executed their set piece, resulting in the game-winning goal off a corner kick that saw Ar Ri Shae leap high before delivering a well placed header into the bottom right corner of the net to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead in the 69th minute. It was almost a surprise that the notably shorter Shae was able to get above the Eagles' trees to even get to it, let alone delivering a shot that caught Suhler a bit off-guard.

"I was totally surprised that he was able to put it back across goal," Suhler said. "I was really expecting him to put it top right corner."

The Eagles had a couple of chances on a corner kick, as well as a couple of free kick opportunities in the final 10-plus minutes, but just couldn't find the equalizer. They now will play Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa in an all-Hiawatha Valley League third-place match on Thursday.

"(PIZM coach) Rafal (Konik) and I talked about that even leading up to this tournament, how we could really have an opportunity to kind of get some respect for the Southeast Minnesota soccer scene," Kane said. "It's always hard to come up and play the city teams but I feel like we definitely represented ourselves this year by having two teams in the final four and both upsetting teams in the first round. I think it speaks to the work everybody in the area has been doing. You look at the girls side and Cotter is still going, Byron made it on both sides. There's a lot of great teams in Southeastern Minnesota."