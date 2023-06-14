Led by sophomore Sexton, Mayo sits sixth at midway point of Class AAA golf meet

COON RAPIDS — Rochester Mayo took a look at the leaderboard early Tuesday evening and couldn’t be disappointed with its score.

The Spartans put together a round of 315 at Bunker Hills Golf Course, in their first state meet appearance in more than 20 years. The only problem: Mayo’s competition went even lower.

The Spartans sit sixth in the team standings at the midpoint of the Class AAA state meet, just nine shots back of third-place Alexandria. However, Section 3AAA champion Eastview and Section 6AAA champ Edina went low in Round 1.

Eastview leads the meet with a 297 score, while Edina is just one shot back.

Sophomore Tim Sexton, playing in his first state meet, led the way for Mayo. Sexton shot a 2-over-par 74. He’s tied for 12th place and one shot ahead of teammate Isaac Ahn, a sophomore playing at state for a second time. Ahn’s first-round 75 leaves him in a tie for 20th.

The final round begins at noon Wednesday.

The leaders

• Three players broke par in the opening round on Tuesday afternoon. Eastview senior Jack Hanson and Maple Grove junior Ryan Stendahl both shot rounds of 3-under-par 69. Hanson’s Eastview teammate Joey Rohlwing, also a senior, sits in third place after firing a 1-under 71. Edina sophomore Torger Ohe is the only golfer at even par.

• Led by a pair of below-par rounds by Hanson and Rohlwing, Eastview has a one-shot lead in the team standings after putting together a 297 score. The Lightning have five seniors in their lineup, and it showed. Tyler Wanous was their third scorer, shooting 4-over 76, while Tyler Cords finished at 9-over 81. Edina is hot on Eastview’s tail, though. Ohe, the No. 1-ranked player in the state, led an outstanding top-four group for the Hornets with an even-par 72. Junior Jimmy Abdo and freshman Sander Ohe both shot 3-over 75, and senior Owen Nielsen finished at 4-over 76. The two scores Edina didn’t use: An 80 from junior Ben Sanderson and an 83 from freshman David Colby.

Section 1 highlights

• Farmington senior Kyler Schwamb, who tied Albert Lea’s Drew Teeter for medalist honors at the Section 1AAA meet, was Section 1’s top scorer on Day 1 at state. Schwamb shot a 1-over 73.

• Schwamb’s teammate and classmate, Zach Rouleau, is tied with Mayo’s Sexton for 12th place, shooting 74.

• Sexton had a strong round; he shot even par on the back nine — his first nine holes of the day — then made a birdie (on the par-5, 486-yard hole No. 4) and three bogeys on the back to finish at 2-over 74.

• Mayo’s Ahn, who finished 10th last year at state as a freshman, shot a 39 on his first nine (the back nine), then followed that with an even par 36 on his second nine. Ahn made three birdies in his round — two on par-5s and one on the 427-yard, par-4 hole No. 1.

Girls leaders, notes

• Blaine senior Kathryn VanArragon is showing why she was named the winner of the 2023 Minnesota Miss Golf Award on Sunday night. VanArragon blistered Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids in Tuesday’s opening round, shooting a 6-under-par 66. Her lights-out round was still only good enough for a two-stroke lead going into today’s final round, as Simley’s Reese McCauley fired an impressive 4-under 68. Jovie Ordal of Section 1 champion Lakeville South is third after a 1-over par 73.

• Northfield’s Emerson Garlie, the Section 1AAA medalist, shot a 4-over 76 and is tied for ninth place. Consistency and limiting big scores were Garlie’s keys Tuesday. The junior made 12 pars, five bogeys and a birdie (on the 430-yard, par-5 11th hole).

• Albert Lea’s Whitney Mullenbach is tied for 27th (81), Owatonna’s Carmen Jirele is tied for 30th (82), Winona’s Marin Keller is 37th (83) and Albert Lea’s Alyssa Jensen is 43rd (85).

Maple Grove shot a 315 to lead the team race, while Wayzata is second at 320. Lakeville South is sixth (347).

Leaderboard

CLASS AAA BOYS

TEAM TOTALS

1. Eastview 297, 2. Edina 298, 3. Alexandria 306, 4. Mahtomedi 309, 5. Maple Grove 311, 6t. Rochester Mayo 315, 6t. Minnetonka 315, 8. Anoka 329.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 10 + area golfers)

1. Jake Birdwell (Spring Lake Park) 66, 2. Joe Honsa (Cretin-DH) 68, 3t. Jack Hanson (Eastview) 69, 3t. Ryan Stendahl (MG) 69, 5t. Joey Rohlwing (Eastview) 71, 5t. Logan Chouinard (Elk River) 71, 7. Torger Ohe (Edina) 72, 8t. Miles Bollinger (Cretin-DH) 73, 8t. Landon Miller (St. Louis Park) 73, Jacob Wilson (Mahtomedi) 73, 8t. Kyler Schwamb (Farmington) 73,

12t. Tim Sexton (Mayo) 74, 20t. Isaac Ahn (Mayo) 75, 36t. Drew Teeter (Albert Lea) 79, 68t. Will Smith (Mayo) 83, 68t. Dylan Maday (Mayo) 83, 77t. Mikkel Norby (Mayo) 85, 80t. Jacob Brown (Mayo) 87.

• • •

CLASS AAA GIRLS

TEAM TOTALS

1. Maple Grove 315, 2. Wayzata 320, 3. Minnetonka 331, 4. Detroit Lakes 333, 5. Elk River 341, 6. Lakeville South 347, 7. Mahtomedi 354, 8. East Ridge 356.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 10 + Area golfers)

1. Kathryn VanArragon (Blaine) 66, 2. Reese McCauley (Simley) 68, 3. Jovie Ordal (LS) 73, 4t. Amelia Morton (MG) 74, 4t. Ava Hanneman (Orono) 74, 4t. Kate Burke (Edina) 74, 4t. Nicole Reineke (Chaska) 74, 8t. Saachi Deshmukh (Wayzata) 75, 9t. Emerson Garlie (Northfield) 76, 9t. Hanna Knoop (D.L.) 76, 9t. Hannah Boraas (Alexandria) 76, 9t. Izzy Olson (Brainerd) 76,

27t. Whitney Mullenbach (Albert Lea) 81, 30t. Carmen Jirele (Owatonna) 82, 37t. Marin Keller (Winona) 83, 43t. Alyssa Jensen (Albert Lea) 85.