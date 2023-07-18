6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Legion baseball playoff results for Monday, July 17, 2023

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:45 PM

WINNERS BRACKET

Patriots 4, Byron 2

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Patriots stayed perfect in the SubState 1 American Legion baseball playoffs.

The No. 4-seeded Patriots slipped past No. 8 Byron 4-2 in a quarterfinals winners-bracket game at John Adams Middle School.

Byron had beaten the top-seeded Rochester A’s 6-2 on Sunday. The Patriots will next face the No. 6-seeded Rochester Redhawks at noon Friday in the winners-bracket semifinals at Dale Massey Field. Byron plays the winner between Winona and Austin at 5 p.m. Wednesday in an elimination game.

Adam Hegrenes was strong on the mound for the Patriots. He worked 6 1/3 innings and allowed two runs, neither of them earned, on seven hits and two walks. He struck out six.

The Patriots had a three-run third inning when they went ahead 4-2. The Patriots had an RBI single by Gavin Konz in the inning.

Byron made some noise in the top of the seventh inning with a lead-off single by Ryan Gordon. But Gordon was thrown out at second trying to stretch the hit into a double.

No Patriot had more than one hit. Hegrenes, Justin Jarland, Gavin Konz and Mark Muenkel each had a hit apiece for the Patriots.

Will Brian had two hits for Byron.

Byron#101#000#0#—#2#8#2
Patriots#013#000#x#—#4#4#1
No. 8 Byron: Isaiah Brennan 1-for-3, 1 R; Ryan Gordon 1-for-4; Aidan Gross 1-for-3; Will Brian 2-for-2, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Gavin Bartel (LP) 3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 K; Aiden Gross 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.
No. 4 Patriots: Adam Hegrenes 1-for-3 1 R; Justin Jarland 1-for-3 1 RBI; Gavin Konz 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Mark Muenkel 1-for-2, 1 R. Pitchers: Adam Hegrenes (WP) 6.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Ethan Loos 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

ELIMINATION ROUND

A's 9, Owatonna 5

ROCHESTER — The Rochester A’s looked like a No. 1 seed on Monday and did it behind the pitching and hitting of star Ryan Ohm in Monday’s elimination round.

The 2023 Century graduate pitched five strong innings and also had a pair of hits for the top-seeded A’s, who beat No. 5 seed Owatonna 9-5.

It was a bounce-back game for the A’s, who were stunned 6-2 by No. 8 seed Byron on Sunday.

The A’s got Monday’s win despite having a rough time in the field. They committed seven errors.

“It wasn't pretty; we committed seven errors and still managed to win,” A’s coach Todd Stellmaker said. “At this point it's survive and advance, so we're not going to complain about getting a win. But we need to regroup defensively and get things right before we play again.”

The A’s host No. 2 seed Stewartville in another elimination game at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Stewartville was blown out 12-2 by the Rochester Redhawks on Monday.

Ohm struck out seven in his five innings of work. He allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out seven. Jack Eustice pitched a solid sixth and seventh innings.

Jerry Fletcher knocked in four runs as he went 1-for-1 with a double. Nicholas Rochelle was 2-for-4 and Harrison Esau doubled and drove in two runs.

The A’s move to 15-9 overall.

A's 9, Owatonna 5

Owatonna#000#103#1#—#5#5#2
A's#302#130#x#—#9#7#7
No. 5 Owatonna: Ethan Armstrong 1-for-4; Ayden Walter 1-for-3; Cole Dahl 1-for-1; Noah Truelson 1-for-4; Nathan Theis 1-for-4. Pitchers:
No. 1 A’s: Ryan Ohm 2-for-3 2 R; Jack Eustice -for- 1 R; Nicholas Rochelle 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Sam Johnston 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jerry Fletcher 1-for-1, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R; Harrison Esau 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI; George Boyce 1 R; Ian Vasquez -for- 1 R. Pitchers: Ryan Ohm (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K; Jack Eustice 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
