Legion baseball playoff results for Sunday, July 16, 2023

Byron 6, Rochester A's 2

ROCHESTER — The top seed in the SubState 1 American Legion baseball playoffs will have to take the bumpy road through the bracket if it's going to have a chance to qualify for the Division I Legion state tournament.

Eighth-seeded Byron, one day after rolling to a first-round victory to keep its season alive, stunned the top-seeded Rochester A's 6-2 on Sunday night at Century High School.

Byron will come right back to Rochester on Monday, when it will play at the fourth-seeded Rochester Patriots (who beat fifth-seeded Owatonna 5-2) at 5 p.m. in a quarterfinal-round game.

The A's (14-9 overall) will have a tougher path through the playoffs; they'll host Owatonna at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Century High School in an elimination game. The winner of that game will play Wednesday against the loser of Monday's other quarterfinal game, between the Rochester Redhawks and Stewartville.

"It was a disappointing night for us," A's manager Todd Stellmaker said of the loss to Byron. "When we strike out 14 times, it doesn't give us much of a chance to win."

ADVERTISEMENT

Byron's starting pitcher, Isaiah Brennan was responsible for all but one of those strikeouts. He threw the first 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, with just one walk and 13 strikeouts. Will Brian pitched a perfect final two-thirds of the seventh inning to seal the victory.

Grant Isaak (2-for-4, with a triple) and Ryan Gordon (2-for-5, double, two runs) led Byron at the plate.

Five players had one hit each for Century. Cole Rocholl had an RBI and a run scored. Mike Ruff suffered the loss, allowing five runs over the first two innings. Sam Johnston threw five strong innings in relief, allowing a run on five hits, with four strikeouts.

"Our backs are against the wall now and we're going to have to see what we're made of," Stellmaker said. "To get to where we want to be, we're going to have to win six games in a row. I believe we can do it. We have the pitching to do it. I just hope our players believe it, too."

Byron 6, A's 2

Byron#410#100#0#—#6#12#0

A's#010#100#0#—#2#5#1

No. 8 Byron: Grant Isaak 2-for-4, 1 3B; Ryan Gordon 2-for-5, 1 2B, 2 R. Pitchers: Isaiah Brennan (W) 6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 13 K; Will Brian .2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 1 Rochester A's: Nicholas Rocholl 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R; Sam Johnston 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB; Jerry Fletcher 1-for-3; Brody Josselyn 1-for-3; Mike Ruff 1-for-2. Pitchers: Mike Ruff (L) 2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Sam Johnston 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.

Redhawks 4, Winona 3

WINONA — A second lower seed went on the road and won its first game of the postseason as the sixth-seeded Rochester Redhawks won a well-played, entertaining game against third-seeded Winona.

The Redhawks improved to 18-7 overall with a 4-3 victory; Rochester will play at No. 2-seeded Stewartville at 5 p.m. Monday in a quarterfinal game. Stewartville edged seventh-seeded Austin 9-6 on Sunday.

"It was a good baseball game," Redhawks manager Tom Senne said of Sunday's win at Winona. "Both teams played hard and competed until the end."

The Redhawks got to Winona starter Cody Hundorf early, which was a good thing, because Hundorf settled in after the second inning and found his groove. The Redhawks, though, scored a run in the first and two in the second, and never trailed in the game.

Three Redhawks had two-hit games: Hayden Mathern was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Carson Beavers was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Kasey Carlson was 2-for-4. Lincoln Majerus also had an RBI double for Rochester in the win.

Carlson also earned the win on the mound, throwing a complete game. He allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits, with three walks and nine strikeouts. He set Winona down in order — with three strikeouts — in the bottom of the seventh, to end the game.

"Hundorf got better as the game went on, he made it tough on our hitters," Senne said. "Carlson got out of a couple early jams and really dialed in down the stretch. He struck out the side in the seventh.

"We scored early in the game and benefited from production from the bottom of our order. Lincoln Majerus had a run-scoring double in the second. Our hitters put the ball in play for the majority of the game, we just struggled to get the extra hit to score runs at times."

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona will host Austin in an elimination game at 5 p.m. Monday.

Redhawks 4, Winona 3

Mayo#120#001#0#—#4#9#2

Winona#101#001#0#—#3#4#1

Mayo: Kyle Prindle 0-for-3, 1 R; Kasey Carlson 2-for-4; Hayden Mathern 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Sam Hruska 0-for-4, 1 RBI; Mason Leimbek 1-for-3; Kyle Leopold 0-for-2, 1 R; Lincoln Majerus 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Carson Beavers 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Alex Sadowy 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R. Pitchers: Kasey Carlson (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 K.