Legion baseball results for Sunday, July 17, 2022

FIRST DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Patriots 7, Albert Lea 6

ALBERT LEA — The Patriots edged Albert Lea 7-6 in the play-in round of the First District tournament, riding 10 hits along the way.

Justin Jarland went 3-for-3 and Aaron Terpstra, Jayden Guillette and Aiden Smoley each had two hits for the Patriots.

Jake Schmidt was the winning pitcher. He threw the final two innings and allowed no hits, no runs and struck out four. Zack Carr went the first five innings.

The Patriots (8-9) will next play Winona in bracket play.

Patriots#113#010#1#—#7#10#2

Albert Lea#202#020#0#—#6#6#0

Patriots: Aaron Terpstra 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 R, 1 SB; Jayden Guillette 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Aiden Smoley 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Justin Jarland 3-for-3, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Zack Carr 5.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 2 K; Jake Schmidt (WP) 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

Albert Lea: Henry Eggum 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB; Cameron Davis 1-for-3, 1 R; Ben Kuiters 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Dakota Jahnke 1-for-2, 1 R. Pitchers: Dakota Jahnke 2.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; Jack Skiness (LP) 4.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.

