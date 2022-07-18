SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Monday, July 18

Sports | Prep
Legion baseball results for Sunday, July 17, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
July 18, 2022 08:04 AM
FIRST DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Patriots 7, Albert Lea 6

ALBERT LEA — The Patriots edged Albert Lea 7-6 in the play-in round of the First District tournament, riding 10 hits along the way.

Justin Jarland went 3-for-3 and Aaron Terpstra, Jayden Guillette and Aiden Smoley each had two hits for the Patriots.

Jake Schmidt was the winning pitcher. He threw the final two innings and allowed no hits, no runs and struck out four. Zack Carr went the first five innings.

The Patriots (8-9) will next play Winona in bracket play.

Patriots 7, Albert Lea 6
Patriots#113#010#1#—#7#10#2
Albert Lea#202#020#0#—#6#6#0
Patriots: Aaron Terpstra 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 R, 1 SB; Jayden Guillette 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Aiden Smoley 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Justin Jarland 3-for-3, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Zack Carr 5.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 2 K; Jake Schmidt (WP) 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.
Albert Lea: Henry Eggum 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB; Cameron Davis 1-for-3, 1 R; Ben Kuiters 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Dakota Jahnke 1-for-2, 1 R. Pitchers: Dakota Jahnke 2.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; Jack Skiness (LP) 4.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
