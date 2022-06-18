Legion baseball results for Friday, June 17, 2022

Kasson-Mantorville 2, John Marshall 1

KASSON — Nick Larson had two hits and Kasson-Mantorville slipped past the Patriots 2-1 in First District baseball.

The Patriots made good contact on offense, with 10 hits overall. Aiden Smoley and Justin Jarland had two apiece, including a double by Jarland. The Patriots also got excellent pitching from Adam Hegrenes and Cayden Cherevko, as they combined for a four-hitter over six innings.

Spencer Anderson was the winning pitcher for K-M. He went the distance and struck out seven while walking just one.

Kasson-Mantorville 2, John Marshall 1

John Marshall#000#001#0#—#1#10#3

Kasson-Mantorville#000#110#X#—#2#4#2

John Marshall: Adam Hegrenes 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Aiden Smoley 2-for-4; Justin Jarland 2-for-2 1 2B. Pitchers: Adam Hegrenes (LP) 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K; Cayden Cherevko 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Kasson-Mantorville: Kyle Nelson 1-for-4, 1 R; Nick Larson 2-for-3, 1 R; T. Paulson 1-for-3, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Spencer Anderson 7 IP, 10 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.

Mayo 5, Stewartville 3

STEWARTVILLE — The Redhawks' pitching staff has continued to be efficient, having walked just one batter in the last 14 innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasey Carlson was the one leaned on Friday, pitching six innings and allowing just six hits, two runs (one earned) and striking out nine while walking none.

Kyle Prindle pitched the final inning for the Redhawks.

Prindle also did damage with his bat, finishing 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Ian Regal was 2-for-3 with a double