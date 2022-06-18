SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Legion baseball results for Friday, June 17, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
June 17, 2022 10:16 PM
Kasson-Mantorville 2, John Marshall 1

KASSON — Nick Larson had two hits and Kasson-Mantorville slipped past the Patriots 2-1 in First District baseball.

The Patriots made good contact on offense, with 10 hits overall. Aiden Smoley and Justin Jarland had two apiece, including a double by Jarland. The Patriots also got excellent pitching from Adam Hegrenes and Cayden Cherevko, as they combined for a four-hitter over six innings.

Spencer Anderson was the winning pitcher for K-M. He went the distance and struck out seven while walking just one.

Mayo 5, Stewartville 3

STEWARTVILLE — The Redhawks' pitching staff has continued to be efficient, having walked just one batter in the last 14 innings.

Kasey Carlson was the one leaned on Friday, pitching six innings and allowing just six hits, two runs (one earned) and striking out nine while walking none.

Kyle Prindle pitched the final inning for the Redhawks.

Prindle also did damage with his bat, finishing 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Ian Regal was 2-for-3 with a double

Related Topics: BASEBALLPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
