Legion baseball results for Friday, June 23, 2023
A scoreboard of Friday's Legion baseball games.
AREA GAMES
Cannon Falls 19, Pine Island 0
Cannon Falls#040#4110##—#19#13#2
Pine Island#000#000##—#0#4#4
Cannon Falls: Jadan Winchell 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Preston Schoenfelder 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 3 R; Ari Wells 3-for-5, 2 RBI, 1 R; Jackson Ekstrom 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 3 R; M Swanson 2-for-3, 4 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Jack Meyers 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K; Jadan Winchell 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Pine Island: Alex Knox 1-for-3; Landon Lowrie 1-for-3; Troy Hinton 1-for-2; Kellen Brewer 1-for-2. Pitchers: Mason Jasperson (LP) 3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Talan Bond 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.
Notes: Cannon Falls caught Pine Island short-handed Friday night. Jack Meyers went 5 innings on the mound, striking out eight batters and allowing just four hits for Cannon Falls.
— — —
La Crescent 10, LaCrosse (Wis.) 8
LaCrosse#120#200#3#—#8#6#3
La Crescent#420#004#x#—#10#10#3
LaCrosse: A. Ziehme 1-for-4, 2B, 2 R; L. Eilertson 3-for-4, 2 3B, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Z. George 1-for-2, 2B, 1 R, 2 RBIs. Pitchers: J. Freitag 1.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 K; D. Haney (LP) 4.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.
La Crescent: M. Boyer 1-for-3, 2 R; M. Reining 2-for-3, 3 R; Z. Bentzen 1-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI; K. Baker 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; A. Von Arx 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI; E. Myhre 3-for-3. Pitchers: Z. Bentzen (WP) 6 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; K. Baker 1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB.
