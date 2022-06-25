SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Legion baseball results for Friday, June 24, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
June 24, 2022 09:07 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FIRECRACKER TOURNAMENT

Wayzata 9, Redhawks 8

The Redhawks just missed against Wayzata in the Firecracker Tournament, falling 9-8 at Dick Massey Field.

Wayzata broke up a 7-7 tie in the top of the ninth inning with two runs. The Redhawks answered with one run in the bottom of the frame, but it wasn’t enough.

Sam Hruska went 2-for-3 with a home run for the Redhawks. Jacob Brown was 2-for-4.

The Redhawks host Chatfield at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Firecracker.

Wayzata 9, Redhawks 8
Wayzata#002#041#2#—#9#11#3
Redhawks#300#400#1#—#8#9#2
Wayzata: No stats submitted.
Redhawks: Mason Leimbek 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Sam Hruska 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Jacob Brown 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R; James Colletti 1-for-2, 1 R; Alec Sadowy 1-for-4, 1 3B, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Mason Leimbek 4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Sam Hruska Loss 3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: BASEBALLPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Exclusive
Prep
Baseball more than just winning for Sperry: 'I had the time of my life'
Lourdes senior Joe Sperry has been named the Post Bulletin Player of the Year in baseball for his special 2022 season.
June 24, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Members Only
Prep
All-Area baseball team loaded with talented players
The 2022 Post Bulletin All-Area baseball team features players who have been honored at the conference, section and state level and many are going on to play college ball.
June 23, 2022 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Century, Mayo baseball
Prep
Mayo, Lourdes have players selected All-State in baseball
Hayfield has three players earn All-State honors while Byron, Chatfield, Caledonia and Red Wing all have one player selected.
June 23, 2022 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
SStrickland2021.jpg
Prep
Strickland done as Lourdes Activities Director
It was announced Wednesday by Rochester Catholic School's President Annemarie Vega that fifth-year Lourdes Activities Director Steve Strickland would no longer be working in that capacity. No reason was given for the move.
June 23, 2022 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff