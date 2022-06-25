Legion baseball results for Friday, June 24, 2022

FIRECRACKER TOURNAMENT

Wayzata 9, Redhawks 8

The Redhawks just missed against Wayzata in the Firecracker Tournament, falling 9-8 at Dick Massey Field.

Wayzata broke up a 7-7 tie in the top of the ninth inning with two runs. The Redhawks answered with one run in the bottom of the frame, but it wasn’t enough.

Sam Hruska went 2-for-3 with a home run for the Redhawks. Jacob Brown was 2-for-4.

The Redhawks host Chatfield at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Firecracker.

Wayzata#002#041#2#—#9#11#3

Redhawks#300#400#1#—#8#9#2

Wayzata: No stats submitted.

Redhawks: Mason Leimbek 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Sam Hruska 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Jacob Brown 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R; James Colletti 1-for-2, 1 R; Alec Sadowy 1-for-4, 1 3B, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Mason Leimbek 4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Sam Hruska Loss 3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.