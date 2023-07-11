Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Legion baseball results for Monday, July 10, 2023

By Staff reports
July 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM

Rochester Patriots 7, Kasson-Mantorville 6

ROCHESTER — Aaron Terpstra delivered a walk-off single as the Patriots walked-off Kasson-Mantorville.

Terpstra finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs, delivering a hard single to left field with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh. Terpstra started on the mound, allowing five runs — three earned — on just three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Ben Satre came through with a two-run single to tie the game in the seventh.

John Marshall 7, Kasson-Mantorville 6
Kasson-Mantorville#000#302#1#—#6#4#2
John Marshall#200#200#3#—#7#10#1
Kasson-Mantorville: Adam Darveaux 1-for-3 1 RBI; Jackson Roelther 1-for-2 2 RBI; J Craft 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Bennett Brown 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Parker Wilhelm 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Adam Darveaux 0.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
John Marshall: Justin Jarland 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Jake Schmidt 2-for-3 2 R; Ben Satre 1-for-4 2 RBI; Aaron Terpstra 3-for-4 4 RBI. Pitchers: Aaron Terpstra 5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Adam Hegrenes 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Ethan Loos (WP) 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
