Legion baseball results for Monday, July 10, 2023

Rochester Patriots 7, Kasson-Mantorville 6

ROCHESTER — Aaron Terpstra delivered a walk-off single as the Patriots walked-off Kasson-Mantorville.

Terpstra finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs, delivering a hard single to left field with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh. Terpstra started on the mound, allowing five runs — three earned — on just three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Ben Satre came through with a two-run single to tie the game in the seventh.