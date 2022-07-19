SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Legion baseball results for Monday, July 18, 2022

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
July 18, 2022 09:53 PM
FIRST DISTRICT

A's 5, Byron 4

The Fletcher brothers were finally able to finish off Byron in the second round of the First District American Legion playoffs.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Jerry Fletcher led off with a triple to center field. He was then brought home by older brother Josh Fletcher on a sacrifice fly to provide the A’s a 5-4 win.

The A’s are the No. 1 seed in the double-elimination tournament, Byron the No. 8 seed.

Sam Johnston was the winning pitcher, getting it in relief. He entered in the sixth inning and allowed one hit and no runs. Josh Fletcher was the starter.

“Sam Johnston has been a really solid reliever for us this year,” A’s coach Todd Stellmaker said. “He has a really high strike percentage and lets his defense work behind him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stellmaker wasn’t surprised about the closeness of the game, despite the disparity in seeds.

“This score is an indication of how wide open our playoffs are,” he said.

“I believe all four games in this opening round were decided by one run. That's been our game all year. We may be the top seed but we didn't really dominate anyone all year. We just played solid all year and won a lot of close games. I like the position we're in but it's still anyone's district to go and get. No easy games for anyone.”

The A’s (12-9-1) play the winner of No. 4 seed Stewartville and the No. 5-seeded Redhawks at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Winona State University.

A's 5, Byron 4
Byron#030#010#0#—#4#7#3
A's#103#000#1#—#5#3#1
Byron: Jake Isaak 1-for-3; Grant Isaak 2-for-4; Quinten Holmes 1-for-3. Pitchers: Quinten Holmes 4 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 3 K; C O'Donnell 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
A's: Josh Fletcher 1-for-1, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jerry Fletcher 1-for-2, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Harrison Esau 1-for-3; Peyton Milene 1 R; Jack Eustice 1 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Josh Fletcher 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Sam Johnston (W) 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
