Legion baseball results for Monday, June 19, 2023

A scoreboard of baseball games.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:39 PM

John Marshall 4, Mayo 3

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Patriots held off a late Rochester Redhawks rally and finished a 4-3 First District winner.

Aaron Terpstra was sharp on the mound early for the Patriots as they built a 3-0 lead through 5 1/2 innings. Gavin Konz pitched the sixth and seventh innings for the Patriots.

Aiden Smoley led the Patriots offense with two home runs, including the game-winning shot. Jake Schmidt, Ben Satre and Smoley each had two hits.

Terpstra struck out five in five innings and allowed two runs.

Connor Dahl was the starting pitcher for the Redhawks. He allowed six hits and three runs, two earned. Mason Leimbek got the loss, pitching the final two frames.

Hayden Mathern went 3-for-3 for the Redhawks. Kyle Prindle hit a two-run homer in the sixth. Leimbek and Zach Condon each had two hits for the Redhawks.

John Marshall#000#111#1#—#4#8#0
Mayo#000#003#0#—#3#9#2
John Marshall: Ben Satre 2-for-3 1 R; Aiden Smoley 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Jake Schmidt 2-for-4 1 R. Pitchers: Aaron Terpstra 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K; Gavin Konz (WP) 2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.
Mayo: Kyle Prindle 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R; Zach Condon 2-for-2; Mason Leimbek 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB; Hayden Mathern 3-for-3. Pitchers: Connor Dahl 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 8 K; Mason Leimbek (LP) 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
