Legion baseball results for Monday, June 19, 2023

John Marshall 4, Mayo 3

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Patriots held off a late Rochester Redhawks rally and finished a 4-3 First District winner.

Aaron Terpstra was sharp on the mound early for the Patriots as they built a 3-0 lead through 5 1/2 innings. Gavin Konz pitched the sixth and seventh innings for the Patriots.

Aiden Smoley led the Patriots offense with two home runs, including the game-winning shot. Jake Schmidt, Ben Satre and Smoley each had two hits.

Terpstra struck out five in five innings and allowed two runs.

Connor Dahl was the starting pitcher for the Redhawks. He allowed six hits and three runs, two earned. Mason Leimbek got the loss, pitching the final two frames.

Hayden Mathern went 3-for-3 for the Redhawks. Kyle Prindle hit a two-run homer in the sixth. Leimbek and Zach Condon each had two hits for the Redhawks.