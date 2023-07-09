Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Legion baseball results for Saturday, July 8, 2023

By Staff reports
July 08, 2023 at 11:14 PM

Redhawks 5, West Salem 0

ONALASKA, Wis. — Kasey Carlson pitched a perfect four innings and the Redhawks beat West Salem 5-0 in the Onalaska Tournament.

Redhawks coach Tom Senne pulled Carlson after the fourth in order to preserve him to pitch on Monday.

“He wasn't happy when I pulled him because he is a gamer, but it was the right decision,” Senne said. “He can blame me for life; he was lucky to get four innings!"

Zach Condon led the Redhawks offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Sam Hruska, Kyle Prindle and Hayden Mathern each had two hits.

West Salem#000#000#0#—#0#3#3
Redhawks#010#310#x#—#5#12#2
West Salem: No stats provided.
Redhawks: Kyle Prindle 2-for-4, 1 2B; Kasey Carlson 1-for-3; Zach Condon 3-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Sam Hruska 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 R; Mason Leimbek 0-for-4; Kyle Leopold 1-for-3 1 R; Hayden Mathern 2-for-3 1 RBI; Liam Willaims 1 R; Alex Sadowy 1-for-4. Pitchers: Kasey Carlson (W) 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Alec Sadowy (S) 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.

