Legion baseball results for Saturday, June 25, 2022

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
June 25, 2022 09:59 PM
FIRECRACKER TOURNAMENT

Hermantown 9, A's 7

After defeating Hermantown 5-4 on Friday night, the A's couldn't do it again Saturday.

Hermantown scored four in the fourth to take a 7-4 lead and scored two more in the sixth after the A's cut the deficit to 7-6.

Jerry Fletcher and Jack Eustice each went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored to lead the A's offense.

"This was a disappointing game for our guys," coach Tom Stellmaker said. "We had no competitive edge, no will to find a way and want to win. We have to show up each game and want to compete to win instead of just showing up and playing a baseball game."

Hermantown 9, Century 7
Hermantown#102#402#0#—#9#6#2
Century#220#020#1#—#7#8#1
Hermantown: no stats available.
Century: Josh Fletcher 1-for-4 1 R; Jerry Fletcher 2-for-2, 1 2B, 2 R; Sam Johnston 1 RBI; Jack Eustice 2-for-2, 1 2B, 2 R; George Boyce 1 RBI; Matt Haun 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Owen Kelly 1-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Tristan Ohly 3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Matt Haun (L) 4 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.

A's 18, Bloomington 0 (4)

The A's bounced back from the loss to Hermantown in dominating fashion, smashing 23 hits and combining for a no-hitter.

They will now play Chatfield for fifth place at the Firecracker Tournament.

Overall, the A's (7-5-1) finished with six extra base hits, while Peyton Milene, Blake Baudoin and Eustice combined to deliver four hitless innings.

"Our bats absolutely came alive," Stellmaker said. "I've been a part of games this lobsided over the years on both sides and a lot of the times it's due to one team walking too many guys or making too many errors. But Bloomington Gold's pitchers threw strikes and they only made one error in the field. We just flat out hit the ball like crazy.

"As a whole we did a great job not being over anxious and being disciplined hitters and hitting the ball where it's pitched. We had hits to all areas of the field."

Eustice finished 3-for-4 and is now 8-for-10 through three games this weekend. He was one six A's (Josh Fletcher, Jerry Fletch, Cole Rocholl, Sam Johnston and Matt Haun) to finish with three or more hits.

Century 18, Bloomington 0
Century#2120#4#—#18#23#1
Bloomington#000#0#—#0#0#0
Bloomington: No stats available.
Century: Josh Fletcher 3-for-3, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 3 R; Jerry Fletcher 3-for-3, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Brody Josselyn 1-for-1, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Xavier Felder 1-for-1 1 R; Cole Rocholl 3-for-3 3 RBI; Sam Johnston 3-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Tristan Ohly 1-for-4 2 RBI; Blake Baudoin 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jack Eustice 3-for-4, 4 R, 1 SB; Matt Haun 3-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Owen Kelly 1-for-4 2 R. Pitchers: Peyton Milene (W) 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Blake Baudoin 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Jack Eustice 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

