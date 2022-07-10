Legion baseball results for Saturday, June 9, 2022

ONALASKA TOURNAMENT

Redhawks 8, Onalaska 5

ONALASKA, Wis. — Sam Hruska pitched five innings and allowed just one run as the Redhawks pitcher came on in relief and led his team to an 8-5 win over Onalaska (Wis.).

Hruska struck out seven, walked two and allowed six hits.

The Redhawks totaled seven hits. Kasey Carlson and Reid McGovern had two apiece. Carlson and Zach Condon each drove in two runs.

Redhawks#100#411#1#—#8#7#1

Onalaska#010#004#0#—#5#8#2

Redhawks: Spencer Kober 0-for-1, 1 RBI, 3 R, 3 SB; Mason Leimbek 0-for-3, 1 R, 2 SB; Kasey Carlson 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Reid McGovern 2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 R; Zach Condon 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R; Jacob Brown 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Kyle Prindle 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Mason Leimbek 2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Sam Hruska (WP) 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.

Onalaska: No stats submitted.

West Salem 9, Redhawks 3

ONALASKA, Wis. — West Salem (Wis.) totaled 10 hits and beat the Redhawks 9-3.

No other statistics were submitted.

West Salem#120#032#1#—#9#10#3

Redhawks#200#000#1#—#3#6#1

