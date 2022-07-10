SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Legion baseball results for Saturday, June 9, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
July 09, 2022 08:41 PM
ONALASKA TOURNAMENT

Redhawks 8, Onalaska 5

ONALASKA, Wis. — Sam Hruska pitched five innings and allowed just one run as the Redhawks pitcher came on in relief and led his team to an 8-5 win over Onalaska (Wis.).

Hruska struck out seven, walked two and allowed six hits.

The Redhawks totaled seven hits. Kasey Carlson and Reid McGovern had two apiece. Carlson and Zach Condon each drove in two runs.

Redhawks#100#411#1#—#8#7#1
Onalaska#010#004#0#—#5#8#2
Redhawks: Spencer Kober 0-for-1, 1 RBI, 3 R, 3 SB; Mason Leimbek 0-for-3, 1 R, 2 SB; Kasey Carlson 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Reid McGovern 2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 R; Zach Condon 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R; Jacob Brown 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Kyle Prindle 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Mason Leimbek 2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Sam Hruska (WP) 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.
Onalaska: No stats submitted.

West Salem 9, Redhawks 3

ONALASKA, Wis. — West Salem (Wis.) totaled 10 hits and beat the Redhawks 9-3.

No other statistics were submitted.

West Salem#120#032#1#—#9#10#3
Redhawks#200#000#1#—#3#6#1

Related Topics: BASEBALLPB PREP SCORES
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
