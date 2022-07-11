SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Legion baseball results for Sunday, July 10, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
July 11, 2022
Redhawks 13, G-E-T 6

ONALASKA, Wis. — Sam Hruska, Jacob Brown, Kyle Prindle and Kasey Carlson each had three hits as the Redhawks exploded for a 13-7 win over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (Wis.).

Jacob Brown was the winning pitcher, working 4 2/3 innings.

Redhawks 13, G-E-T 7
Redhawks#540#102#1#—#13#16#1
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau#000#050#2#—#7#8#0
Redhawks: Spencer Kober 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 3 R; Grant Woodcock 1-for-4, 1 2B, 3 SB; Kasey Carslon 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 4 SB; Sam Hruska 3-for-5, 1 R, 2 SB; Jacob Brown 3-for-5 3 R; Kyle Prindle 3-for-5, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Kasey Carslon 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 K; Reid McGovern 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Jacob Brown (WP) 4.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau: No stats submitted.

Onalaska 19U 6, Redhawks 2

ONALASKA, Wis. — The Redhawks hung in there against Onalaska (Wis.) 19U, but then allowed a total of six runs in the final three innings to fall 6-2.

It was the final game of the Onalaska Tournament for the Redhawks, who concluded the event 2-2 overall.

“It was a really good tournament for the Redhawks,” Redhawks coach Shawn Leimbek said. “We finished at 2-2 but led into the fifth (inning) against the best team we have faced all year in Onalaska who won the tournament at 4-0. We seem to be playing our best baseball now just in time for the playoffs.”

Reid McGovern and Carson Beavers each went 2-for-3 for the Redhawks.

Onalaska 19U 6, Redhawks 2
Redhawks#110#000#0#—#2#7#1
Onalaska 19U#000#123#x#—#6#11#0
Redhawks: Chase Gasner 1-for-2 1 RBI; Carson Beavers 2-for-3 1 2B; Mason Leimbek 1-for-3; Reid McGovern 2-for-3 1 SB; Kyle Prindle 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Chase Gasner 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Zach Condon 5 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.
Onalaska 19U: No stats submitted.

