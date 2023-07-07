Legion baseball results for Thursday, July 6, 2023
Pine Island 10, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Wabasha-Kellogg#000#00#—#0#1#1
Pine Island#005#14x#—#10#13#0
Wabasha-Kellogg: J Passe 1-for-2. Pitchers: Cole Scheel (LP) 3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; J Passe 1 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.
Pine Island: Jaxon Hartzell 3-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Nick Bauer 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 SB; Ben Grabau 2-for-3, 1 R; Mason Jasperson 1-for-3, 1 R; Alex Knox 2-for-3, 3 RBI; Luke Sems 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Talan Bond (WP) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 K.
Notes: Pine Island moved to 8-4 as Talan Bond tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just one hit.
