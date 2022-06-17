Legion baseball results for Thursday, June 16, 2022

Austin 5, John Marshall 1

Austin got off to a fast start, scoring three runs in the first inning as it beat the Patriots 5-1 in First District baseball.

Austin took advantage of three Patriots errors in the game. Aiden Smoley was the starting pitcher for the Patriots. He lasted 2 2/3 innings and allowed four runs, but none of them were earned. Jake Schmidt finished things up for the Patriots, working the final 3 1/3 innings and allowing just one hit and one run while striking out three batters.

Ethan Loos and Cayden Cherevko each had a double for the Patriots.

Nick Robertson was the winning pitcher for Austin. He went 6 2/3 innings and allowed four hits and one unearned run.

The Patriots fall to 1-2 in the First District.

