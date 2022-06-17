SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Legion baseball results for Thursday, June 16, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
June 17, 2022 07:16 AM
Austin 5, John Marshall 1

Austin got off to a fast start, scoring three runs in the first inning as it beat the Patriots 5-1 in First District baseball.

Austin took advantage of three Patriots errors in the game. Aiden Smoley was the starting pitcher for the Patriots. He lasted 2 2/3 innings and allowed four runs, but none of them were earned. Jake Schmidt finished things up for the Patriots, working the final 3 1/3 innings and allowing just one hit and one run while striking out three batters.

Ethan Loos and Cayden Cherevko each had a double for the Patriots.

Nick Robertson was the winning pitcher for Austin. He went 6 2/3 innings and allowed four hits and one unearned run.

The Patriots fall to 1-2 in the First District.

John Marshall#010#000#0#—#1#4#3
Austin#310#100#X#—#5#4#2
John Marshall: Carter Bletstch 1 RBI; Cayden Cherevko 1-for-3, 1 2B; Jacob Schmidt 1-for-4; Aiden Smoley 1-for-4; Ethan Loos 1-for-3, 1 2B. Pitchers: Aiden Smoley (LP) 2.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Jake Schmidt 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.
Austin: Jared Lillemon 1-for-2, 1 R; C Walter 1-for-3, 2 RBI; B Klapperick 1-for-2, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Nick Robertson (WP) 6.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K; Peyton Ransom 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
