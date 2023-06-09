Legion baseball results for Thursday, June 8, 2023

Owatonna 5, Redhawks 2

ROCHESTER — Owatonna took advantage of an inexperienced Redhawks team and won 5-2 in the First District American Legion game.

Owatonna finished with seven hits, the Redhawks with four. It was the Redhawks' first game this Legion season.

“We have a lot of new faces this summer,” Redhawks coach Tom Sense said. “Plenty of young guys getting opportunities at the Legion level. We had a couple chances to score some runs but we couldn't find a hit. These guys will get in a groove once they see more consistent at-bats.”

Hayden Mathern led the Redhawks with two hits.

Owatonna#310#010#0#—#5#7#0

Redhawks#200#000#0#—#2#4#1

Owatonna: Teagun Ahrens 1 R; Briley Highfield 1-for-1, 2 R, 2 SB; Ethan Armstrong 1-for-4; Ayden Walter 1 RBI; Kevin Helget 1 R, 1 SB; Chris Homuth 1-for-3; Cole Dahl 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Mitch Seykora 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Noah Truelson 1-for-3 1 RBI. Pitchers: Olson (W) 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 4 K; Ahrens 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

Redhawks: Sam Hruska 1 RBI; Kyle Prindle 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 R; Liam Williams 1 R; Matthew Stelley 1-for-2; Hayden Mathern 2-for-4, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Connor Dahl (L) 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Alec Sadowy 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Sam Hruska 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.