Legion baseball results for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Redhawks 7, Kasson-Mantorville 2

Carson Beavers was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in the Redhawks' 7-2 win over Kasson-Mantorville.

Sam Hruska added two hits for the Redhawks and Jacob Brown and Kyle Pindle each drove in two runs. Chase Gasner was the winning pitcher, working five innings and allowing two runs.