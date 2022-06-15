SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Legion baseball results for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By Staff reports
June 14, 2022 08:42 PM
Redhawks 7, Kasson-Mantorville 2

Carson Beavers was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in the Redhawks' 7-2 win over Kasson-Mantorville.

Sam Hruska added two hits for the Redhawks and Jacob Brown and Kyle Pindle each drove in two runs. Chase Gasner was the winning pitcher, working five innings and allowing two runs.

Kasson-Mantorville#100#010#0#—#2#4#2
Redhawks#051#100##—#7#9#1
Kasson-Mantorville: No stats provided.
Redhawks: Chase Gasner 1-for-2, 1 R; Carson Beavers 3-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 SB; Mason Leimbek 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Sam Hruska 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jacob Brown 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Kyle Prindle 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Chase Gasner 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K; Mason Leimbek 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
