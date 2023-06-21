Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Legion baseball results for Tuesday, June 20, 2023

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
June 20, 2023 at 10:53 PM

Patriots 5, Owatonna 4

ROCHESTER — The Patriots were high drama on Tuesday, using a three-run bottom of the seventh inning to beat Owatonna 5-4 in First District baseball.

Ethan Loos led off the frame with a double to left field. After a fly out, Ben Satre hit a smash to third base that was good for a single. Aaron Terpstra then doubled off the wall in left to tie the game at 4-all, before Mark Muenkel finished things off with a run-scoring sharp single to center field.

Loos pitched the seventh inning in relief to get the win. Adam Hegrenes went the first six innings and allowed four hits and four runs, just one of them earned.

Muenkel went 3-for-4 with a double and Hegrenes, Loos and Satre each had two hits.

Patriots 5, Owatonna 4
Owatonna#201#991#0#—#4#5#1
Patriots#000#110#3#—#5#10#4
Owatonna: Tayte Berg 1-for-4, 1 R, 3 SB; Briley Highfield 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 SB; Ayden Walter 1-for-3, 1 SB; Chris Homuth 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Mitch Seykora 1-for-4, 1 2B. Pitchers: Ayden Walter 4 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; Mitch Seykora (LP) 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.
Patriots: Adam Hegrenes 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Ethan Loos 2-for-2, 1 2B, 2 R; Mark Muenkel 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Ben Satre 2-for-4 1 R; Aaron Terpstra 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Adam Hegrenes 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K; Ethan Loos (WP) 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Redhawks 7, Austin 3

AUSTIN — Alex Sadowy had a strong pitching performance and the Redhawks beat Austin 7-3 in First District baseball.

Sadowy went the first five innings, allowing six hits and just one run. He walked three and struck out five. Kasey Carlson relieved him, pitching the final two innings and permitting two runs.

“Alec Sadowy threw a really strong game,” Redhawks coach Tom Senne said. “He wiggled out of a couple jams and our defense played very strong baseball today.”

Noah Hagen had three hits for the Redhawks, with three RBIs. Lincoln Majerus, Carson Beavers, Sadowy and Carlson each had two hits.

“We got good production from the young guys at the bottom of our order today, and were able to score runs,” Senne said.

Nick Robertson had two hits for Austin.

The Redhawks, 2-4 in the district and 4-4 overall, play at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, taking on Winona at Dale Massey Field.

Redhawks 7, Austin 3
Redhawks#300#001#3#—#7#14#1
Austin#100#002#0#—#3#8#1
Redhawks: Noah Hagen 3-for-4, 3 RBI; Kasey Carlson 2-for-4, 1 RBI; Kyle Prindle 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 R; Lincoln Majerus 2-for-4, 1 2B; Mason Leimbek 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Hayden Mathern 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 5 SB; Charlie Kipp 1 R; Carson Beavers 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 R; Connor Dahl 1 R, 1 SB; Alec Sadowy 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Alec Sadowy (WP) 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K; Kasey Carlson (Sv) 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Austin: Dakota Retterath 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Nick Robertson 2-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Peyton Ransom 1 R; Lillemon 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Isaac Nelson 1-for-4; Ethan Anderson 2-for-4; Brayden Bishop 1-for-3; Blake Cummings 1 R. Pitchers: Nick Robertson (LP) 6 IP, 11 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Lillemon 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

A's 7, Albert Lea 6

ALBERT LEA — The A’s bounced back from a quick 4-0 deficit and beat Albert Lea in First District play.

Albert Lea scored four runs in the bottom of the first. Mike Ruff then came in in relief and pitched 4 2/3 strong innings to get the win. Jack Eustice was excellent in pitching the final two innings, permitting no runs, and got the save.

Blake Baudoin led the A’s offense witih a pair of hits. Owen Kelly had a hit and scored twice.

“We showed some fortitude in this one,” A’s coach Todd Stellmaker said. “We fell behind early and crawled our way back. Mike Ruff came in and righted the ship after things got off to a rough start. Our boys stayed resilient and just kept playing the game. Everybody contributed tonight. Every batter in the lineup but one had a base hit.”

The A’s moved to 6-0 in First District play and 6-2 overall.

A's 7, Albert Lea 6
A's#013#102#0#—#7#9#0
Albert Lea#400#002#0#—#6#5#2
A's: Blake Baudoin 2-for-3; Jack Eustice 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Sam Johnston 1-for-3; Jerry Fletcher 2 R; Harrison Esau 1-for-3; Owen Kelly 1-for-4, 2 R; George Boyce 1-for-3, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R; Hayden Binnicker 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 SB; Ian Vasquez 1-for-3. Pitchers: Peyton Milene .1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Mike Ruff (W) 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K; Jack Eustice (S) 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.
Albert Lea: No stats submitted.

Pine Island 11, Rosemount 1

PINE ISLAND — Brandon Week had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs in Pine Island’s 11-1 five-inning win over Rosemount.

Alex Knox and Luke Sems also had two hits for Pine Island.

Knox was terrific on the mound, allowing just two hits in going all five innings, with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Pine Island is 3-0.

Pine Island 11, Rosemount 1
Rosemount#000#10#—#1#2#4
Pine Island#201#17#—#11#9#1
Rosemount: No stats submitted.
Pine Island: Mason Jasperson 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R; Alex Knox 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Landon Lowrie 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Luke Sems 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Brandon Week 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Nick Thein 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 SB. Pitchers: Alex Knox (WP) 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
