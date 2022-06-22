Legion baseball results for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

A's 4, Winona 3

The A’s squeezed out a 4-3 win over Winona as it got production from a variety of sources in the First District game.

The A’s finished with 10 hits. George Boyce, Tristan Ohly and Matt Haun had two apiece, including a pair of doubles from Haun.

Haun stole third base in the second inning, then later scored, bringing the A’s their first run. Haun later doubled in a run in the third inning.

Josh Fletcher, Sam Johnston, Owen Kelly and Peyton Milene each pitched for the A’s, Fletcher, Kelly and Milene going two innings apiece. Fletcher allowed no runs in his stint, as did Johnston.

The A’s are 3-1 in the First District, Winona 2-1.

Winona#110#010#0#—#3#6#3

A's#012#100#x#—#4#10#1

Winona: No stats provided

A's: Josh Fletcher 1-for-4; Jerry Fletcher 1-for-4, 1 R; George Boyce 2-for-3, 1 RBI; Sam Johnston 1-for-3; Tristan Ohly 2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 R; Jack Eustice 1-for-3; Matt Haun 2-for-3, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Owen Kelly 1 RBI. Pitchers: Josh Fletcher (W) 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Sam Johnston 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Owen Kelly 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Peyton Milene 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.