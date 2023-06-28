Legion baseball results for Tuesday, June 27, 2023

A's 11, Kasson-Mantorville 4

ROCHESTER — Jerry Fletcher kept swinging a hot bat as the A’s knocked off Kasson-Mantorville 11-4 in First District play.

Fletcher, who had three doubles on Monday, went 2-for-3 against K-M with three RBIs. Jack Eustice went 2-for-2 and Nicholas Rocholl was 1-for-1 with a double.

Mike Ruff got the pitching win. He went the first five innings and moved to 3-1 on the season. Just two of the four runs he allowed were earned. The A’s committed two errors.

“Both our errors came on the same play, otherwise we again played really well defensively,” A’s coach Todd Stellmaker said. “We've hit well lately, but our strength has been our defense and our pitching. Having those two things stay consistent will help us stay in games when and if our bats go silent.”

Adam Darveaux led K-M, going 2-for-3.

