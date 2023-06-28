Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Legion baseball results for Tuesday, June 27, 2023

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 10:24 PM

A's 11, Kasson-Mantorville 4

ROCHESTER — Jerry Fletcher kept swinging a hot bat as the A’s knocked off Kasson-Mantorville 11-4 in First District play.

Fletcher, who had three doubles on Monday, went 2-for-3 against K-M with three RBIs. Jack Eustice went 2-for-2 and Nicholas Rocholl was 1-for-1 with a double.

Mike Ruff got the pitching win. He went the first five innings and moved to 3-1 on the season. Just two of the four runs he allowed were earned. The A’s committed two errors.

“Both our errors came on the same play, otherwise we again played really well defensively,” A’s coach Todd Stellmaker said. “We've hit well lately, but our strength has been our defense and our pitching. Having those two things stay consistent will help us stay in games when and if our bats go silent.”

Adam Darveaux led K-M, going 2-for-3.

A's 11, Kasson-Mantorville 4
Kasson-Mantorville#030#010#0#—#4#6#4
A's#007#103#x#—#11#7#2
Kasson-Mantorville: Adam Darveaux 2-for-3, 1 R.
A's: Blake Baudoin 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Ryan Ohm 2 R; Jack Eustice 2-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 R; Nicholas Rocholl 1-for-1, 1 2B, 1 R; Jerry Fletcher 2-for-3, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Harrison Esau 1-for-3, 1 R; Owen Kelly 1 RBI; George Boyce 1 R; Mike Ruff 1-for-3, 1 R. Pitchers: Mike Ruff (W) 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Cole Rocholl 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
