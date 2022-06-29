SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Legion baseball results for Tuesday, June 29, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
June 29, 2022 11:31 AM
The Patriots’ Aiden Smoley went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in an 11-6 win over Pine Island.

Jacob Schmidt had a double and two RBIs for the Patriots.

Brothers Johnny and Nick Bauer went a combined 6-for-7 for Pine Island.

Patriots 11, Pine Island 6
Pine Island#111#021#0#—#6#8#1
Patriots#012#152#X#—#11#8#4
Pine Island: Nick Bauer 3-for-4 3 R; Johnny Bauer 3-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Isaac Dale (LP) 4 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 9 BB, 2 K; L Braaten 1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB.
Patriots: Adam Hegrenes 1-for-1, 1 RBI, 2 R; Jacob Schmidt 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Aiden Smoley 3-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Aiden Smoley 6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 K; Aaron Terpstra 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
