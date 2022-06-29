Legion baseball results for Tuesday, June 29, 2022
The Patriots’ Aiden Smoley went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in an 11-6 win over Pine Island.
Jacob Schmidt had a double and two RBIs for the Patriots.
Brothers Johnny and Nick Bauer went a combined 6-for-7 for Pine Island.
Patriots 11, Pine Island 6
Pine Island#111#021#0#—#6#8#1
Patriots#012#152#X#—#11#8#4
Pine Island: Nick Bauer 3-for-4 3 R; Johnny Bauer 3-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Isaac Dale (LP) 4 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 9 BB, 2 K; L Braaten 1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB.
Patriots: Adam Hegrenes 1-for-1, 1 RBI, 2 R; Jacob Schmidt 1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Aiden Smoley 3-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Aiden Smoley 6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 K; Aaron Terpstra 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
