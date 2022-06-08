SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Legion baseball results for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
June 08, 2022 01:24 PM
A's 17, Owatonna 8

OWATONNA — The Rochester A's, behind the hitting of Jerry Fletching, got off to a blazing start, romping to a 17-8 win over Owatonna.

Fletcher, who'll be a junior at Century in the fall, finished with four hits in five at-bats. That included two triples and two RBIs.

"It was really nice to see Jerry Fletcher pick up where he left off last summer.," A's coach Todd Stellmaker said. "He led our team in hitting last summer but couldn't really find his groove in the spring."

The A's finished with 11 hits. Jack Eustice and Aidan Marcou had two apiece. Owen Kelly drove in three runs.

"We had some quality at-bats throughout the game and were able to take advantage with some timely hitting," Stellmaker said.

A's 17, Owatonna 8
A's#120#241#7#—#17#11#5
Owatonna#310#400#0#—#8#5#3
A's: Josh Fletcher 1-for-2, 2 R, 3 SB; Jerry Fletcher 4-for-5, 2 3B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 1 SB; Ryan Ohm 1-for-5, 2 R, 2 SB; Blake Baudoin 1 RBI; Jack Eustice 2-for-2, 1 2B, 4 R; Aidan Marcou 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 3 R; Matt Haun 2 RBI, 2 R; Owen Kelly 1-for-3, 3 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Josh Fletcher 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Peyton Milene 3.2 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 4 K.
Owatonna: No stats provided.

