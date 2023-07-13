Legion baseball results for Wednesday, July 13, 2023

Rochester Redhawks 9, Byron 0

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Redhawks received six shutout innings from Alec Sadowy and saw Kyle Prindl drive in four runs in the victory over Byron.

Sadowy struck out eight and allowed just three hits. Prindl finished 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored to go along with his four RBIs.

The Redhawks finish the regular season 17-7 and 5-4 in District 1. They will play at Winona 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the first round of the District 1 tournament.

"I like the way we have been playing lately," coach Tom Senne said. "We started out slow this year and had to fill a lot of gaps with newer players, but they all have risen to the occasion and have turned an inexperienced team into a very well rounded competitive team."