Legion baseball results for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

By Staff reports
July 06, 2022 09:48 PM
Redhawks 5, Eagles 0

ROCHESTER — The pitching staff of the Rochester Redhawks combined for a two-hit shutout to help knock off the Rochester Eagles in American Legion baseball on Wednesday.

Zach Condon picked up the win, striking out seven and allowing just two hits in four innings. Kyle Prindle and Alec Sadowy combined for three hitless innings out of the bullpen.

Spencer Kober went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Redhawks offense. Prindle tripled and scored three runs.

Rochester Redhawks 5, Rochester Eagles 0
Mayo#100#002#2#—#5#6#1
Lourdes#000#000#0#—#0#2#1
Mayo: Spencer Kober 2-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Mason Leimbek 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Kasey Carslon 1-for-3 1 R; Sam Hruska 1 SB; Kyle Prindle 1-for-3, 1 3B, 3 R; Alec Sadowy 1 SB. Pitchers: Win Zach Condon 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Kyle Prindle save 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Alec Sadowy 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.
Lourdes: No stats available.

