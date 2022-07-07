Legion baseball results for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Redhawks 5, Eagles 0

ROCHESTER — The pitching staff of the Rochester Redhawks combined for a two-hit shutout to help knock off the Rochester Eagles in American Legion baseball on Wednesday.

Zach Condon picked up the win, striking out seven and allowing just two hits in four innings. Kyle Prindle and Alec Sadowy combined for three hitless innings out of the bullpen.

Spencer Kober went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Redhawks offense. Prindle tripled and scored three runs.