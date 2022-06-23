SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Legion baseball results for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
June 22, 2022 11:27 PM
A's 6, Eagles 4

A’s pitchers Cole Rocholl, George Boyce, Blake Baudoin and Matt Haun combined to strike out 15 Eagles batters en route to a 6-4 American Legion win.

Rocholl got the pitching win, going 3 2/3 innings and striking out nine. He allowed two hits and eight walks.

Peyton Milene and Matt Haun each had two hits for the A’s. Josh Fletcher was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

The A’s, who moved to 5-4-1, scored five runs in the third inning.

Both the A’s and the Eagles (0-1) play in the Firecracker Tournament in Rochester on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A's 6, Eagles 4
Eagles#201#100#0#—#4#3#1
A's#005#010#X#—#6#7#1
Eagles: No stats submitted.
A's: Josh Fletcher 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Xavier Felder 1 R; Tristan Ohly 1-for-1, 2 R, 1 SB; Peyton Milene 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 SB; Matt Haun 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Owen Kelly 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Cole Rocholl (W) 3.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 9 K; George Boyce 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Blake Baudoin 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Matt Haun 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
