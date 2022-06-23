Legion baseball results for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

A's 6, Eagles 4

A’s pitchers Cole Rocholl, George Boyce, Blake Baudoin and Matt Haun combined to strike out 15 Eagles batters en route to a 6-4 American Legion win.

Rocholl got the pitching win, going 3 2/3 innings and striking out nine. He allowed two hits and eight walks.

Peyton Milene and Matt Haun each had two hits for the A’s. Josh Fletcher was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

The A’s, who moved to 5-4-1, scored five runs in the third inning.

Both the A’s and the Eagles (0-1) play in the Firecracker Tournament in Rochester on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Eagles#201#100#0#—#4#3#1

A's#005#010#X#—#6#7#1

Eagles: No stats submitted.

A's: Josh Fletcher 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Xavier Felder 1 R; Tristan Ohly 1-for-1, 2 R, 1 SB; Peyton Milene 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 SB; Matt Haun 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Owen Kelly 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Cole Rocholl (W) 3.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 9 K; George Boyce 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Blake Baudoin 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Matt Haun 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.