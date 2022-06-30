Legion baseball results for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Patriots 19, Eagles 1

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Patriots scored 10-plus runs for the second straight games as they posted a 19-1 victory over the Rochester Eagles in five innings in American Legion baseball on Wednesday.

Adam Hegrenes went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and five RBIs for the Patriots, who finished with 17 hits in four innings of batting. Cayden McLaughlin-Cherevko went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while Aiden Smoley was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Ethan Loos and Jayden Guillette both had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Patriots.

Adam Hegrenes tossed a four-hitter over the five innings to earn the win and he allowed just one unearned run while striking out seven.