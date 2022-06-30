Legion baseball results for Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Patriots 19, Eagles 1
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Patriots scored 10-plus runs for the second straight games as they posted a 19-1 victory over the Rochester Eagles in five innings in American Legion baseball on Wednesday.
Adam Hegrenes went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and five RBIs for the Patriots, who finished with 17 hits in four innings of batting. Cayden McLaughlin-Cherevko went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while Aiden Smoley was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Ethan Loos and Jayden Guillette both had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Patriots.
Adam Hegrenes tossed a four-hitter over the five innings to earn the win and he allowed just one unearned run while striking out seven.
Eagles#010#00#—#1#4#4
Patriots#317#8x#—#19#17#0
Eagles: Griffin Thompson 1-for-2; Patrick Streefland 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Jack McCabe 1-for-3; Nick Oelfke 1-for-2. Pitchers: Patrick Streeflan (LP) 3 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Nick Oelfke 1/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; Ben Reiland 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Patriots: Ethan Loos 2-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Jayden Guillette 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Adam Hegrenes 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 3B, 5 RBI, 1 R; Cayden McLaughlin-Cherevko 4-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Aiden Smoley 2-for-3, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R. Pitchers: Adam Hegrenes (WP) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.