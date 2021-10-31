LeRoy-Ostrander "Chases" its way past Larks

GRAND MEADOW — Chase Johnson, LeRoy-Ostrander’s senior quarterback, finished Saturday night completing one pass in six attempts. He was also picked off twice.

And here is something else about Johnson. The 5-foot-6, 170-pounder was easily the player of the game.

And what a game it was for the Cardinals, who upset No. 2 seed Grand Meadow 39-34 in the Section One, Nine-Man football semifinals. L-O entered as the third seed and a team that had lost 38-27 to No. 7-ranked Grand Meadow earlier this season.

What made the irrepressible Johnson “the difference” in this second meeting was what he did with his legs — and maybe more importantly — his heart. Johnson rushed 36 times for 264 yards and four touchdowns.

Johnson is LeRoy-Ostrander’s fastest player, its shiftiest, possibly its strongest (he bench presses 300 pounds), and certainly its hungriest.

Johnson says he’s barely missed a single day of weight lifting since the eighth grade. Yes, this guy rages to compete.

“Chase is incredible,” L-O senior defensive end/tight end Gavin Sweeney said. “He is amazing. It’s just so hard to explain what he does. He is fast, he bounces all over the place and he is so hard to control. He makes things so hard on a defense.”

Grand Meadow seemed eliminated from this contest heading into the fourth quarter. It was trailing 39-20.

But the Superlarks, directed by one of the best coaches southeastern Minnesota has ever seen, Gary Sloan, had no interest in giving up.

Instead, they chipped away. Grand Meadow rode a 25-yard touchdown run by Corbin Ludemann, got a fourth-down stop on L-O’s next drive, and then eight plays and 75 yards later was in the end zone again. That came when Jace Kraft grabbed his second touchdown catch of the game from quarterback Taylor Glynn, this one from just 1 yard out.

Suddenly, the Larks had real hope, trailing just 39-34 with 3:32 left to play.

But leave it to the best little big man that LeRoy-Ostrander has ever had to take all of that hope away.

It wasn’t a single-handed effort down the stretch. Johnson got some rugged and perfect blocks from his linemen and tight ends. But boy, his fingerprints were rubbed all over this final dagger into the Superlarks’ heart.

“Johnson is as tough a guy to tackle as I think I’ve ever coached against,” Sloan said. “He is so quick, but he is also so powerful.”

After receiving the ball at their own 40, with those 3-and-a-half minutes left, L-O proceeded to run the ball six straight times.

Each time, the same guy went hammering and twisting his way for yards. Yes, Johnson.

There was one first down, then another and then one more run of 3 yards. Finally, this thing really was over. What followed was Johnson taking a knee.

Time had run out on the Superlarks, courtesy of a guy with a lion’s heart.

“For me, it all comes down to the aspect that our team is a family,” Johnson said. “Every single person on our team pushes me. You just have to do it for your team. It’s all heart. Everything we do is for each other.”

While Johnson was the biggest key in an L-O win that put it into the section final, he wasn’t nearly the only big contributor.

Sloan pointed directly to two guys up front for the Cardinals who he said changed the game, especially when his team was on offense. They were the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Sweeney, and fellow big defensive end/running back Tanner Olson (6-3, 225).

They played a large role in this contest turning at times into a turnover fest, including the teams trading two turnovers apiece in the first two minutes of the second half.

Grand Meadow’s trouble was finding time and room to pass over the reach and pressure of Sweeney and Olson, especially. They forced Glynn, who finished with 278 passing yards, into three interceptions.

“They just put so much pressure on us, those two,” Sloan said. “We didn’t protect our passer well, and that was because of them.”

When the night was done, L-O coach Trevor Carrier was emotional. Everyone on his side was.

“This whole team wanted this so badly, our entire staff wanted it and our entire towns wanted it,” said Carrier, whose Cardinals moved to 8-2. “There is so much joyful emotion right now.”

LeRoy-Ostrander 39, Grand Meadow 34

LeRoy-Ostrander 15-10-14-0 — 39

Grand Meadow 12-8-0-14 — 34

First quarter

GM -- Dustin Copley 29 pass from Taylor Glynn (kick failed), 11:05.

GM -- Jace Kraft 63 pass from Glynn (kick failed), 7:42.

LO -- Tanner Olson 2 run (Gavin Sweeney kick), 4:24.

LO -- Chase Johnson 33 run (Layne Bird pass from Johnson), 1:06.

Second quarter

LO -- Safety, 11:57.

LO -- Chase Johnson 12 run (Bird run), 7:44.

GM -- Dustin Copley 49 pass from Glynn (Craft pass from Glynn), 3:34.

LO -- Johnson 30 run (Johnson run), :6.

Third quarter

LO -- Johnson 10 run (pass failed), 2:19.

LO — Tanner Olson 30 run (Olson run), 1:37.

Fourth quarter

GM -- Corbin Ludemann 25 run (pass failed), 10:41.

GM -- Kraft 1 pass from Glynn (Ludehmann run), 3:32.

TEAM STATISTICS

LO GM

First downs 19 12

Total net yards 363 362

Rushing yards 360 84

Passing yards 3 278

Pass at.t-comp.-int. 1-6-2 17-23-3

Fumbles lost 2-2 1-1

Penalties yards 5-50 5-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

LeRoy-Ostrander — Chase Johnson 36-264, Tanner Olson 15-92, Tristan Lewiston 1-4.. Grand Meadow — Dustin Copley 6-39, Taylor Glynn 6-13, Corbin Ludemann 3-32.

Passing

LeRoy-Ostrander — Chase Johnson 1 completion, 6 attempts. 0 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, for 3 yards. Grand Meadow — Taylor Glynn 17-23-4-3, for 278 yards.

Receiving

LeRoy-Ostrander — Camden Hungerholt 1-3.. Grand Meadow — Jace Kraft 5-101, Copley 4-90, Ludemann 4-54, Cael Gilbert 4-33.