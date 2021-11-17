LeRoy-Ostrander closing in on ultimate mission: A state championship

Sure, there might be some gaping mouths and wide eyes as the LeRoy-Ostrander football team takes the football field on Thursday.

U.S. Bank Stadium has a way of removing the breath from anyone trodding on its field for the first time. It’s where the Vikings play.

But don’t expect the Cardinals to be overwhelmed for long. There’s a mission they’re on, to win a state Nine-Man football championship.

That quest continues at 11:30 a.m. Thursday when L-O (10-2) takes on Kittson County Central (10-2) in the state semifinals at U.S Bank Stadium.

It’s L-O’s first state trip since 2004 and first-ever sojourn into the NFL stadium.

“I would go into U.S. Bank Stadium and ooh and ah the first time, too,” L-O coach Trevor Carrier said. “But I think our kids will handle it well. Now they’ve got to go do what they’ve dreamed of.”

For now, that is to win another game. The unranked Cardinals are on a roll, completely answering the call to be “peaking at the right time.” L-O has won its last seven games, including playoff wins over No. 7-ranked Grand Meadow, No. 2 Lanesboro, plus a state-quarterfinal drilling of Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (57-26).

The last one was particularly head-turning considering what Wheaton/H-N had just done in its section title game, having beaten No. 1-ranked Verndale 14-12.

LeRoy-Ostrander is operating at its highest power when it matters most. Having helped that along is that the Cardinals lost a couple of regular-season games early in the season, to two of those teams they beat in the playoffs — Grand Meadow and Lanesboro.

“Those losses allowed us to correct things that we needed to correct,” Carrier said. “Because we had our backs against the wall, we knew what we needed to do. When you’re sailing along at 11-0, you don’t know what your issues might be.”

The most notable tweak Carrier made was in shifting 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior Tanner Olson from the offensive line to running back. That gave L-O not just one ballcarrier (running quarterback Chase Johnson) to scare teams, but two.

Teams have found it impossible to focus on both, which in turn has made the Cardinals impossible to stop.

L-O has scored 57, 39, 30 and 57 points in its four playoff games.

Running wild

In the state quarterfinals, the Cardinals were at their impossible-to-track-down best. Johnson sprinted for 323 yards rushing on 23 carries, while Olson had 144 yards on 19 carries, with four touchdowns. Johnson also chipped in 110 yards passing.

Johnson has rushed for 591 yards and five touchdowns in his last two games, putting the 5-5, 170-pound senior over 2,400 yards for the season.

Yes, the move of Olson to the backfield has made Johnson even more lethal.

“Moving Tanner to running back has taken a lot of the pressure off of Chase,” Carrier said.

And Johnson likely puts more pressure on defenses than any single player in Minnesota Nine-Man football.

“Chase is a complete freak,” Cardinals tight end/defensive end Gavin Sweeney said. “He’s that good.”

The Cardinals’ defense has also been at its season best in the playoffs. Led by a star-studded line of Olson; 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior Sweeney and 6-1, 200-pound senior Hayden Sass, L-O has allowed teams little room to run and little time to throw.

While quarterfinal foe Wheaton/Herman-Norcross was a pass-orientated team, Kittson County Central is the opposite.

The Bearcats run the ball almost exclusively. Their top two runners — 6-1, 205-pound Ozzie Meyer-Rice and speedy 5-7, 150-pound Chisum Schmiedeberg — have each rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season.

Sweeney believes his team will be up to the task of slowing them down and coming away with another win. He says that while still having plenty of respect for its next opponent.

“We’re confident in ourselves,” Sweeney said. “We are a top-four team in the state now, competing for a state title. Every team there is good and we expect teams to make good plays. But we play with our hearts; we give it our all every time. We know if we win, we keep moving. We don’t want to be done. We only want to be done when the year ends with a ‘W.’”