LeRoy-Ostrander looks to take care of business in Nine-Man state title game

The LeRoy-Ostrander football team has been taking care of business all season and the Cardinals are now just 48 minutes of game time away from their ultimate goal.

The Cardinals (11-2) will play in the Nine-Man state championship game against undefeated and fifth-ranked Fertile-Beltrami (13-0) at 10 a.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. It's the Cardinals' first Prep Bowl appearance since 1995.

“It’s a business trip for us,” L-O third-year coach Trevor Carrier said. “We’re going up there and we have some business to take care of. And our boys have really relished that and they’ve done a good job of keeping the distractions at bay.”

The Cardinals are enjoying the moment, but they realize a journey to Minneapolis and U.S. Bank Stadium is not a field trip.

“The boys have done a tremendous job of staying focused,” Carrier said. “We made these goals a long time ago and now we’re at the footsteps of accomplishing those goals. One big game left.”

LeRoy-Ostrander blasted its way into a state championship game for the first time since 1995 with a 49-0 win over Kittson County Central in the semifinal contest, which was also held at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“This time, our second trip, now we know what to expect,” Carrier said. “Just unloading your bus, getting to the locker room, all that stuff is so much easier the second time. And honestly it’s so much of a relief.”

It doesn’t matter where the Cardinals have been playing lately, they are on a roll. After beating Lanesboro 30-6 in the Section 1 title game, they have outscored foes by a combined 106-26 margin in two state tournament victories.

“I think we are battle-tested,” Carrier said. “We play a different brand of football than some others in the state. We play very physical, downhill football. … We’re coming after you and we’re playing a very aggressive brand of offense and defense.”

Carrier said surviving the notoriously tough Section 1 field to earn a state tournament berth has the Cardinals well prepared. L-O, ranked No. 3 in the state-wide Nine-Man QRF rankings, will now face a Fertile-Beltrami team that is No. 2 in the QRF, but has won three of its last four games by eight or fewer points.

“They want to run the ball first and foremost,” Carrier said. “We have a pretty good idea of what they want to do.

“They’ve had some close games throughout. But you just never know what you’re going to get with the northern teams from up there.”

LeRoy-Ostrander’s ground game has been lethal all season, especially in the postseason. Senior quarterback Chase Johnson has an eye-popping 2,599 rushing yards, with 38 touchdowns . Tanner Olson has 662 rushing yards and 16 TDs despite only converting from a lineman to a running back during the last game of the regular season.

“They’re both ready to play football and our line does a tremendous job of blocking,” Carrier said. “A lot of credit to our line for creating these holes and our backs don’t need a lot of room to get through them.”

The Cardinals' offensive line consists of guards Hayden Saas and Morgan Jasper, center Malyk Schaefer and tight end Gavin Sweeney.

“Gavin Sweeney controls the edge better than anyone I’ve ever coached,” Carrier said. “He controls the edge all the time and allows us to make our moves and to pick where we want to go.”

LeRoy-Ostrander has experience, but it also starts a pair of freshmen on defense in linebacker Ryder Stern and cornerback Camden Hungerholt.

“They’ve really stepped up, those two,” Carrier said. “We just feel we’re pretty complete right now. Defensively, we figure out what (opponents) want to do and we try to take that away and try to make somebody else beat us.”

Carrier said the Cardinals are ready for the big moment as they try to secure the first football state championship in school history.

“For the seniors, this is their last game so I know they’re going to want to go out with a bang,” he said. “They’ve earned this right and they’re going to play hard.”