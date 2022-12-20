LeRoy-Ostrander Prep Bowl record holder Chase Johnson looks back on 2021 title run

MASON CITY, Iowa — Chase Johnson, a 2022 graduate of LeRoy-Ostrander High School, was last year’s Post Bulletin All-Area Player of the Year in football after quarterbacking his Cardinals team to the state championship. It was the first in LeRoy-Ostrander's history.

Johnson, who packed 170 muscular pounds onto his 5-foot-6 frame, was a lethal combination of strength, speed and elusiveness. That led to him running and passing for a combined 4,425 yards of total offense and 60 touchdowns as a senior. Included in that was his Prep Bowl record 412 combined yards in L-O’s 58-8 championship game burial of Fertile-Beltrami.

One year later, Johnson is no longer donning football pads. He’s strictly a student at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, Iowa, pursuing a business degree. But he hasn’t given up his first love, working out. Right now, he might be in the best shape of his life thanks to his new sports passion, CrossFit. CrossFit is high-intensity interval training that includes variations of squats, weight lifting, running and jumping rope. Johnson intends to enter CrossFit competitions in the future.

POST BULLETIN: You go to the CrossFit gymnasium in Mason City six days a week. What’s the draw for you?

JOHNSON: I always liked training for football almost more than football itself. I’d been lifting weights with my older brothers since the eighth grade. The CrossFit workouts I do are a lot like the workouts I did for football. When I decided not to play football at the (college) level, I had to pick something that I could still compete in. That’s how I found CrossFit.

PB: What satisfies you about working out?

JOHNSON: There are some tough workouts at CrossFit. When I’m able to do them, I feel like, ‘Wow, I was able to accomplish that.’ I like the mental aspect of it, too, because it clears my mind. And I love being healthy.

PB: People in southeastern Minnesota and around the state know you as a football player, particularly after the show you and your LeRoy-Ostrander team put on en route to last year's state championship. How often do you reflect on what you guys accomplished?

JOHNSON: I think about it a lot. It was a big accomplishment in my life. I still have people coming up to me and talking to me about it. I now have a couple of college buddies who also won state football championships. We talk about what our experiences were like.

Quarterback Chase Johnson (No. 4) and his LeRoy-Ostrander teammates celebrated after winning a Nine-Man state championship game against Fertile-Beltrami on Nov. 27, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. LeRoy-Ostrander defeated Fertile-Beltrami 58-8. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

PB: What do you regard as the best part of that championship ride?

JOHNSON: It was the memories of being with my teammates; those are the guys I would ride and die with every second we were together. A lot of us still get together and pull out the highlights to watch of that season.

PB: In the state title win over Fertile-Beltrami, you rushed for 262 yards and passed for 140. You threw the ball just seven times, but four of those passes went for touchdowns. Any favorite play out of all of that?

JOHNSON: It was probably my (54-yard) touchdown run where I zig-zagged all over the field. It was fun to feel uncatchable, like a cat. But what I liked best was looking back at it on video, and I see all of my teammates trying to get in front of me, 40 yards down the field, seeing them all trying to block for me.

PB: You were inserted as LeRoy-Ostrander’s starting quarterback as a sophomore, reluctantly making the change from running back. What allowed that switch to ultimately work so well?

JOHNSON: I was scared when they first moved me to quarterback. I was worried because I was one of the youngest players on the team and they were moving me to quarterback, which is the leader of the offense. I was actually trying to think of different ways to get out of it at the time, but (head coach Trevor Carrier) didn’t give me a choice, But in the end, I liked everything about playing quarterback. I liked that I could run the ball when I wanted and could also put the ball in teammates’ hands. I wanted to do whatever I could to help the team and not be selfish.

PB: What made you so dangerous as a quarterback?

JOHNSON: What made me so dangerous was my teammates, the way my offensive line blocked for me. They had trouble at first with my scrambling habits, but they learned to not stop blocking until they heard the whistle. The skill that I took most pride in was my agility, to be able to stop on a dime and change direction. I was not the fastest guy in the 40-yard dash. I mean, I had speed, but what helped me most was that I could maneuver.

PB: Did opponents ever have anything to say to you as they tried in vain to tackle or catch up to you?

JOHNSON: As a senior, I remember once scoring a touchdown, where me and this (defender) were racing to the end zone. After I got there, the kid walked up to me, tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘You’re too fast for me.’

PB: Though you didn’t get a lot of college football offers, many programs seeing your lack of height as an obstacle, you did have some. Any regrets about not playing football anymore and might you ever change your mind and play again?

JOHNSON: Injuries were a big part of me not wanting to play anymore. My (older) brothers both had bad knees from football. I love to train and work out, and I didn’t want (an injury) from a team sport to hinder that or affect me through my whole life. And I also took some pretty big hits in football. That scares me. I never had a doctor’s diagnosed concussion, but there were times when I got hit really hard and I didn’t feel right for a few seconds afterward. I sometimes wonder if those hits could affect my learning and memory. But I still think about playing football sometimes. For right now, though, these two years that I’ll be at NIACC are a great time to have some personal growth.