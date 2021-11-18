LeRoy-Ostrander smashes its way into state final

MINNEAPOLIS -- Funny to consider that LeRoy-Ostrander ever lost any games this season.

But it did, two of them.

"Thankfully we did lose those two," L-O coach Trevor Carrier said. "Because those losses (to Lanesboro and Grand Meadow) showed us the corrections we needed to make."

The Cardinals sure don't look like they have any losses in them anymore. L-O is on a gigantic roll and it continued on Thursday afternoon as it buried Kittson County Central 49-0 in the Nine-Man football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Cardinals essentially had the game put away by halftime, already leading 28-0. The Bearcats had no answer for L-O's lethal running game, which features quarterback Chase Johnson and Tanner Olson, and gets plenty of help from a dominant offensive line.

"That was fun, wow," said Carrier, whose team will now be playing in the state final for the first time since 1995. "Any time you win 49-0, you've done a lot of things well."

Two things jumped out most about this latest L-O performance. They were the same two things that have carried the Cardinals all playoffs -- their running game and a defense which has gone from good to overwhelming in the last month.

The statistics tell the story. LeRoy-Ostrander outgained the Bearcats -- which showed up with the same 10-2 record as L-O -- 479-191 in total yards. Of those 479, a punishing 413 came on the ground.

That is the Cardinals' custom, to run teams to death. Against Kittson County Central, it became evident that it was going to be a quick death.

LeRoy-Ostrander huddles before a 9-Man State Football Semifinal game against Kittson County Central Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

L-O gave a heavy hint of its intentions on its opening drive. It went 68 yards, and after four running plays and one rare pass -- a Johnson completion of 32 yards to Layne Bird -- it ended in the end zone, Johnson smacking in from 2 yards out.

The 5-foot-5, 170-pound impossible-to-track-down Johnson, and the bruising and fast 6-3, 225-pound Olson made a bunch of visits to the Bearcats' end zone Thursday.

Johnson, who totaled 117 rushing yards in the first half and finished with 229, scored three touchdowns. Olson, who had 78 rushing yards in the first half and 111 for the game, also had three TDs.

Simply, they were way, way too much for Kittson County Central.

LeRoy-Ostrander’s Layne Bird (17) makes a catch during a 9-Man State Football Semifinal game against Kittson County Central Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

"They got the ball in (Johnson's) hands, and it took every hand we had to get him down," Bearcats coach Cory Waling said. "And their fullback (Olson), he is a load and he's fast."

Neither Johnson nor Olson were nearly ready to take all the credit for their big totals.

"Our offensive line is awesome," said Johnson, who now has 2,629 yards rushing this season, including 823 in his last three games. "They are the reason I get all of the yards that I do and did again today. They are always there for me."

Olson gave special mention to 6-4, 210-pound offensive guard Morgan Jasper. It was Jasper who took Olson's place up front after the big senior was moved from guard to running back two-thirds through this season.

It's a move that has paid huge dividends for L-O, which has put up point totals of 57, 39, 30, 57 and 49 in its five playoff games. That included payback wins over Grand Meadow and Lanesboro.

"Morgan took my spot and has done a really good job at guard," Olson said.

Waling came away as impressed with LeRoy-Ostrander's defense as with its offense. Understandable, considering his Bearcats had been averaging 30 points per game, but managed none against L-O.

"Their guys on defense, they all play like their hair is on fire," Waling said.

It's a defense that held the Bearcats' two star running backs, Chisum Schmiedeberg and Ozzie Meyer-Rice, to 18 and 49 yards, respectively. Both were 1,000-yard rushers this season.

L-O never allowed Kittson County Central to get close to the Cardinals' end zone in the first half, and just twice after that.

The Bearcats, a run-orientated team all season, managed just 20 rushing yards in the first half against a L-O defense that is loaded with strong, big and fast athletes.

About the only thing up for grabs in the second half became whether the Cardinals' defense would post a shutout.

It did.

Next up for LeRoy-Ostrander is a Nov. 27 state championship game against the winner between Fertile-Beltrami and Hills-Beaver Creek , again at U.S. Bank Stadium.

LeRoy-Ostrander 49, Kittson Country Central 0

Kittson County Central 0 0 -- 0

LeRoy-Ostrander 16 12 15 6 -- 49

First quarter

LO -- Chase Johnson 2 run (Johnson run), 10:18.

LO -- Johnson 8 run (Johnson run), :50.

Second quarter

LO -- Tanner Olson 1 run (run failed), 7:01.

LO -- Olson 6 run (kick failed), :28

Third quarter

LO -- Olson 5 run (Johnson run), 6:59.

LO -- Johnson 49 run (Gavin Sweeney kick), 1:35.

Fourth quarter

LO -- Camden Hungerholt 5 run (run failed), 1:04.

TEAM STATISTICS

KKC LO

First downs 10--25

Total net yards 191--479

Rushes-yards 24-63--54-413

Passing yards 128--66

Pass att-comp.-int. 8-13-1--4-6-0

Fumbles lost 4-2--1-0

Punts-ave 2-14.5--0-0

Penalties yards 1-5-33-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Kittson County Central — Chisum Schmiedeberg 8-18, Ozzie Meyer-Rice 13-49, Ashton Keenan 1-5, Ty Vig 1-1. LeRoy-Ostrander — Chase Johnson 21-229, Tanner Olson 22-111, Layne Bird 7-53, Carson Roe 2-9.

Passing

Kittson County Central — Braden Faken 6 completions, 11 attempts, 0 touchdowns, 1 interception for 96 yards; Chisum Schmiedeberg 1-1-0-0 for 25 yards. LeRoy-Ostrander — Chase Johnson 4-6-0-0 for 66 yards..

Receiving

Kittson County Central — Schmiedeberg 3-27, Vig 2-27, Evan Austad 1-42, Franklin Finney 1-24. LeRoy-Ostrander — Gavin Sweeney 2-28, Layne Bird 2-38.