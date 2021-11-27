SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

LeRoy-Ostrander wins state championship in record-setting style

LeRoy-Ostrander capped a 12-2 season by beating Fertile-Beltrami 58-8 in the Nine-Man state football championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

112721-LEROY-OSTRANDER-FERILE-BELTRAMI-STATE-CHAMPIONSHIP-1587.jpg
LeRoy-Ostrander celebrates after winning a Nine-Man state championship game against Fertile-Beltrami Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. LeRoy-Ostrander defeated Fertile-Beltrami 58-8. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
November 27, 2021 01:40 PM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Even by Nine-Man standards, the LeRoy-Ostrander football team doesn't have a lot of players. But what the Cardinals do have is a state championship.

The Cardinals (12-2) capped a standout season with a 58-8 victory over fifth-ranked Fertile-Beltrami (13-1) in the Nine-Man state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.

“This means a lot for our community,” Cardinals coach Trevor Carrier said. “You saw the shield of red (of fans in the stands). This isn’t just ‘Hey, we do this everyday.’ This is the first title in LeRoy history and man are we proud of that.”

LeRoy-Ostrander has just 19 players on its roster.
“You look at our sidelines, we have 18 or 19 guys,” Carrier said. “We don’t have a lot of guys, I get that. But we have a lot of quality, we play a lot of guys. We play up to 15, 16 guys. … But I wouldn’t trade my 18 guys for another 60 anywhere.”

“Everybody said that we’re not going to be this good team, we’ve got low numbers and all that,” Cardinals senior Gavin Sweeney said. “We worked hard in the offseason and proved ourselves at the end.”

The LeRoy-Ostrander offense, led by record-setting quarterback Chase Johnson, was unstoppable in the championship game as it rolled up 557 yards.

“I don’t know if we can execute any better than that, especially on the offensive end,” Carrier said.

112721-LEROY-OSTRANDER-FERILE-BELTRAMI-STATE-CHAMPIONSHIP-0449.jpg
LeRoy-Ostrander's Tristan Lewison (8) makes a touchdown catch defended by Fertile-Beltrami's Brayden Werpy (14) during a Nine-Man state championship game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

The Cardinals scored touchdowns on all six of their drives in the first half to open a commanding 41-7 lead. They finished by scoring points on their first nine drives, failing to score on only their final drive of the contest.

“Everyone on that field gives it their all, every single play,” Johnson said. “No matter how tired they are, they will always give it their all so that just kind of helps everyone do their job.”

Johnson set an individual Prep Bowl record with 412 total yards. He rushed for 272 yards and passed for another 140.

“It comes down to trying to tackle No. 4 (Johnson), just a tremendous football player,” Fertile-Beltrami coach Brian Nelson said.

Johnson, known more for his running, had a 54-yard touchdown run on the Cardinals' second possession. He sliced and weaved through the Fertile-Beltrami defense all game on the ground, but he also excelled passing. He was 4-for-5 passing for 132 yards in the first half and all four of his completions went for touchdowns.

LeRoy-Ostrander's Chase Johnson is the Post Bulletin Football Player of the Year after tallying over 4500 yards of total offense and 60 total touchdowns.
LeRoy-Ostrander's Chase Johnson (4) runs the ball during a Nine-Man state championship game against Fertile-Beltrami Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

“That’s crazy,” Johnson said. “Every time I threw the ball, the receivers caught it. I don’t think there were many dropped passes and the linemen were always blocking for me."

Johnson connected with Tristan Lewison on TD passes of 29 and 38 yards. Johnson hit Gavin Sweeney with a 10-yard scoring strike and then tossed a 55-yard perfect deep ball to Layne Bird with just 41 seconds left in the half.

Bird's touchdown came just 23 seconds after Fertile-Beltrami scored its lone TD of the half.

“I don’t know if you could throw a ball better, ever,” Carrier said.

The quick-strike Cardinals had two touchdown drives of less than a minute in the first half and two others in less than two minutes. Their longest scoring drive of the half was just 3:08.

112721-LEROY-OSTRANDER-FERILE-BELTRAMI-STATE-CHAMPIONSHIP-0684.jpg
LeRoy-Ostrander head coach Trevor Carrier congratulates Chase Johnson after he scored a touchdown during a Nine-Man state championship game against Fertile-Beltrami Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

Tanner Olson rushed for 116 yards and three TDs for L-O. He had scoring runs of 1, 3 and 36 yards. He also intercepted a pass on defense.

“It’s amazing and we’ve worked for it for three or four years,” Olson said.

Lewison finished with two catches for 67 yards and he also intercepted a pass. Hayden Sass recovered a fumble for the Cardinals.

LeRoy-Ostrander closed the season with a bang, winning its final nine games of the season after a 3-2 start. That included avenging losses to Grand Meadow and Lanesboro from earlier in the season.

“I’m so proud of these kids and everything they’ve been through,” Carrier said. “We bought in three years ago, for sure.”

112721-LEROY-OSTRANDER-FERILE-BELTRAMI-STATE-CHAMPIONSHIP-0783.jpg
LeRoy-OstranderÕs Tanner Olson (50) grabs a tipped ball during a Nine-Man state championship game against Fertile-Beltrami Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

The stingy Cardinals defense forced three turnovers and limited Fertile-Beltrami to 214 yards.

“We got to where we wanted to be and just didn’t get the outcome we wanted,” Fertile-Beltrami quarterback Rylin Petry said.

LeRoy-Ostrander 58 Fertile-Beltrami 8

LeRoy-Ostrander 14-27-14-3 — 58

Fertile-Beltrami 0-8-0-0— 8

First quarter

LO — Tristan Lewison 29 pass from Chase Johnson (Gavin Sweeney kick), 8:56.

LO — Chase Johnson 54 run (Sweeney kick), 6:04.

Second quarter

LO — Lewison 38 pass from Johnson (Sweeney kick), 11:55.

LO — Tanner Olson 1 run (Sweeney kick), 8:49.

LO — Gavin Sweeney 10 pass from Chase Johnson (pass failed), 4:12.

FB — Everett Balstad 1 run (Ryan Van Den Einde pass from Rylin Petry), 1:06.

LO — Layne Bird 55 pass from Chase Johnson (pass failed), 0:41.

Third quarter

LO — Olson 3 run (Sweeney kick), 6:20.

LO — Olson 36 run (Sweeney kick), 0:11.

Fourth quarter

LO — Sweeney 23 FG, 4:39.

TEAM STATISTICS

L-O — F-B

First downs 19 — 15

Total net yards 557 — 214

Rushes-yards 44-417 — 40-111

Passing yards 140 — 103

Pass att-comp.-int. 5-7-0 — 7-15-2

Fumbles lost 1-0 — 4-1

Punts-ave 0-0 — 3-36.7

Penalties yards 3-26 — 1-10

Time of poss. 25:31 — 22:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

LeRoy-Ostrander — Chase Johnson 18-272, Tanner Olson 18-116, Carson Roe 4-15, Camden Hungerholt 1-8, Layne Bird 2-6, Tristan Lewison 1-0. Fertile-Beltrami — Everett Balstad 14-62, Isaiah Wright 9-20, Derek Sorenson 3-19, Rylin Petry 0-8, Levi Qualley 2-1, Seth Lavalie 2-1.

Passing

LeRoy-Ostrander — Chase Johnson 5 completion, 7 attempts, 4 TDs, 140 yards. Fertile-Beltrami — Rylin Petry 7-15, 2 interceptions, 103 yards.

Receiving

LeRoy-Ostrander — Tristan Lewiston 2-67, Layne Bird 2-63, Gavin Sweeney 1-10. Fertile-Beltrami — Ryan Van Den Eninde 3-59, Everett Balstad 3-37, Austin Bjerk 1-7.

