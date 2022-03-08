Lewiston-Altura and Caledonia advance to Section 1AA semifinals

This article will be updated later tonight with more information and quotes.

This time Lewiston-Altura got defensive and the outcome was much different.

During the regular season, the La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball team swept a pair of games from Lewiston-Altura

in Three Rivers Conference play, winning 71-52 and 65-53. But in Section 1AA quarterfinal action on Monday at Mayo Civic Arena, the fifth-seeded Cardinals played a stellar defensive game to eliminate the No. 4 Lancers 75-57.

"Defensively we had a renewed approach on a lot of things," L-A coach Michael VanderPlas said.

In the other Section 1AAA quarterfinal game on Monday, No. 1 Caledonia got a challenge from No. 8 seed Triton before pulling away in the second half to win 70-53.

Lewiston-Altura senior Colin Bonow missed the first game against La Crescent and he had just returned in the second contest. The 6-foot guard was a defensive force during the section game as he snared four steals and scored 16 points.

"He makes a difference, No. 1, especially on the defensive end and how the whole game flows so that was big," VanderPlas said.

VanderPlas said the Cardinals played with better discipline, limited the Lancers’ drives to the basket and were also strong defending the perimeter. Bonow also played a big role.

“He’s done that as long as I’ve played with him, getting those steals,” L-A senior Thoms Menk said of Bonow. “And we really locked down, not going for fakes, and just played better all around defensively.”

The Cardinals also held La Crescent’s top scorer, Carter Todd, to 11 points. The 6-foot-5 Menk was matched up on the 6-4 Todd.

“We know they have a lot of weapons to prepare for and he's definitely one of them,” VanderPlas said. “... We just put in a lot of work taking away what he was trying to do.”

The Cardinals (20-8) have consistently had three players score in double figures in games this season. Monday was no different. Menk led L-A with 23 points and nine rebounds while Kyle Fredrickson added 22 points.

“We had different guys step up when we needed them to,” Menk said. “Jace had some huge buckets.”

Lewiston-Altura held a slim 37-33 lead at the half. The Lancers were within 49-46 with 10 minutes to play before L-A went on the key run of the game. Menk started a 10-0 spurt with a pair of hoops as the Cardinals pulled away. He and Fredrickson both scored 13 points in the second half.

“I think mentally we got over our mistakes,” Menk said. “The first two times we’d let those mistakes compound and we’d be in a hole and have to claw our way back. This time we maintained our pace and played the way we wanted to.”

The Lancers close the season 17-8.

Lewiston-Altura 75, La Crescent-Hokah 57

No. 5 LEWISTON-ALTURA (75)

Zac Villafan 4 P; Collin Bonow 16 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Jace Ferguson 6 P; Kyle Fredrickson 22 P, 4 R; Thomas Menk 23 P, 9 R, 2 3-PT; Michael Plass 2 P; Tanner Mundt 2 P.

No. 4 LA CRESCENT-HOKAH (57)

Noah Bjerke-Wieser 6 P, 2 3-PT; Mason Einerwold 13 P, 15 R, 1 3-PT; Parker McQuin 2 P; Cam Manske 9 P, 3 3-PT; Carson Reider 6 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Todd 11 P, 4 R; Elliott Bauer 2 P, 5 R; Owen Bentzen 4 P.

Halftime: LA 37, LAC 33.

Free throws: LA 12-16, LAC 8-10. Field goals: LA 30-56, LAC 21-49.

Three-point goals: LA 3, LAC 7. Rebounds: LA 29, LAC 32. Turnovers: LA 7, LAC 16.

Caledonia holds off Triton

Triton was within 50-45 with 10:30 left to play. But Caledonia's defense was a big factor throughout the game as the Warriors forced 20 turnovers.

"We turned them over a few times and we did a good job of attacking the basket after turnovers," Caledonia coach Brad King said.

Eli King had 15 of his 26 points in the second half and he added 12 rebounds. He took over a couple of stretches in the second half. Ja'Shon Simpson and King each had five straight points after the Cobras (16-12) pulled within five. That 10-0 run gave the Warriors a 60-45 lead and sealed the victory.

"We knocked down enough shots to win," Brad King said.

Caledonia (25-1) will face Lewiston-Altura in the section semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Caledonia 70, Triton 53

No. 8 TRITON (53)

Pierce Petersohn 3 P, 1 3-PT; Noah Thomas 7 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Owen Petersohn 21 P, 6 R, 3 3-PT; Boe Munnikhuysen 5 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Weston Thomas 7 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Braxton Munnikhuysen 9 P, 5 R; Kavon Langr 1 P.

No. 1 CALEDONIA (70)

Chris Peiper 2 P, 5 R; Eli King 26 P, 12 R, 1 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 2 P; Mason King 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 10 P, 7 R, 2 3-PT; Austin Meyer 4 P; Ja’shon Simpson 13 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Brett Schultz 4 P; Thane Meiners 6 P, 5 R.

Halftime: CAL 38, TRI 29.

Free throws: TRI 9-12, CAL 13-14. Field goals: TRI 18-53, CAL 26-72.

Three-point goals: TRI 7, CAL 5. Rebounds: TRI 36, CAL 46. Turnovers: TRI 20, CAL 8.

Thomas Menk scores on a drive, Lewistown-Altura leads La Crescent 53-46, 6:51 left. pic.twitter.com/8D51mXLfdn — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) March 8, 2022