Sports | Prep
News reporting
Lewiston-Altura's Kylie Verthein healthy, happy and ready to do basketball damage

Kylie Verthein tore her ACL at the beginning of her sophomore basketball season at Lewiston-Altura. Now finally healthy, the senior is expected to be one of the better players in the Three Rivers Conference.

Kylie copy2.jpg
Lewiston-Altura senior Kylie Verthein is now healthy after having torn her ACL as a sophomore. The 5-foot-10 forward is expected to be a big-impact player for the Cardinals.
Contributed / Greta Verthein
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
December 03, 2022 09:00 AM
LEWISTON — Kylie Verthein was going in for a simple layup when it happened. This was late November of 2020.

A Lewiston-Altura sophomore forward at the time, Verthein heard a pop in her right knee just as she’d planted her leg on that shot attempt. She crumpled to the floor.

About a week later came news that Verthein had feared most. A trip to the doctor revealed that she’d torn the ACL in her right knee. In front of her was nine months of rehabilitation.

Verthein’s sophomore basketball season was done practically before it started.

IMG_6751.jpg
Lewiston-Altura's Kylie Verthein works on her game during a practice on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Lewiston-Altura High School.
Contributed / Trisha Schultz

“It was quite devastating,” Verthein said. “I’d just started our season and I’d been feeling pretty good. It was my first year on varsity and I was happy where I was at. When I tore my ACL, that really ruined the mood.”

To her credit, Verthein didn’t allow any sourness on her part to last. She chose a different route, being purposeful in making the most out of the hand she was dealt.

Instead of being a player the remainder of the season, she used the opportunity to become a student of the game and a leader. Verthein did that from the Lewiston-Altura bench, her crutches propped next to her post surgery.

Verthein wasn’t alone, either. There were a couple of other injured Lewiston-Altura players next to her, doing the same thing, taking note of all of basketball’s nuances and deciding how they’d respond the next time they were on the court.

When they weren’t studying, they were cheering and lending emotional hands to teammates who were chasing up and down the court.

“I learned from that injury that there is more than one role on a team,” said Verthein, whose mom, Greta Verthein, was a former L-A basketball star (Greta Peterman) who later went on to play at Winona State University. “You can offer support and leadership even when you’re not playing. Just being there was good, showing up at practices and being that leader.”

Greta is witness to the injury providing Kylie silver linings, though it was hard on her.

“Basketball is her favorite sport, so she had some real highs and lows because of the injury,” Greta said. “But in the long run, it made her a better player to sit on the bench and watch the games. You learn basketball in a whole different way when you do that. And she was also able to coach her teammates with what she saw.”

Now, two years removed from that ACL tear, second-year Lewiston-Altura coach Trisha Schultz is witnessing a different Kylie Verthein.

That positive attitude and funny and bubbly disposition never left her, even as she was missing all of that basketball action and going through endless rehabilitation. Those personality traits are still in place. But physically and as a basketball player, this is a new and so much improved Verthein.

The 5-foot-10 senior forward played the final two thirds of last season. But she was never completely comfortable on that right knee, not wanting to fully test it as the knee felt “tired” much of the time and not completely stable.

But thanks to myriad strengthening exercises and a summer’s worth of productive AAU and Lewiston-Altura basketball, Verthein has never looked better.

Schultz, who coached that summer L-A team, was witness to how far she’d come.

“It was so exciting to see what she’s really capable of,” Schultz said. “In our first game this summer, playing a Wisconsin team, she scored 27 points. I was so pumped for her and so excited for our season.”

Schultz wasn’t only thrilled because she likes the basketball side of Verthein. She likes the senior period.

“She has one of the coolest personalities out there,” Schultz said. “She is passionate about basketball, but she is also funny, she loves to be a trickster and keep things light. It’s hard not to love her.”

Verthein is simply grateful to be out there again, feeling 100% and playing the game she loves.

It’s been a long road. But now — finally — there is nothing in her way.

“Being back to good health is huge and knowing that I have this one more season of playing with my teammates and my fellow seniors,” Verthein said. “Now, I definitely don’t take anything for granted anymore. I know how everything can be taken away.”

Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
